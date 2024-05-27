How the Illawarra is marking Reconciliation Week 2024

Hundreds of people - including students from several schools - will come together in Berkeley this week in recognition of Australia's First Nations people.
It is one of a number of events taking place in the Illawarra for National Reconciliation Week, which begins on Monday, May 27 - the anniversary of the 1967 referendum - and ends on June 3, or Mabo Day, when the High Court overturned the principle of terra nullius.
The upcoming walk in Berkeley was born from a 'community of practice' called Ngalambay ("ripple" in Dharawal language) involving the public schools of Berkeley, Berkeley West, Warrawong Lake Heights, Port Kembla and Cringila, with the support of the Juborsay Aboriginal Education Consultative Group.
Berkeley Public School relieving principal Melanie Bowden said each school had an Aboriginal education team doing great work, so they decided to join forces to support each other and share ideas.
The Reconciliation Walk on Wednesday is one result of this community of practice, and will bring together Indigenous and non-Indigenous students from each school alongside elders and other community members.
After a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony, students and community members will walk to Hooka Point and across the bridge decorated with Indigenous art, from where they can see the place of healing, then return to Holborn Park for a picnic lunch.
Uncle Richard Campbell will share the Dreaming story Gurangaty, which describes the creation of Juborsay, or Lake Illawarra.
Amber Quintal, a teacher and Ngunnawal woman representing Berkeley Public School on Ngalambay, said Reconciliation Week was an opportunity to learn the rich culture of Australia's First Nations people, as well as reflect on the past and how to move forward.
"It's a way that we can acknowledge and pay our respects to First Nations communities," Ms Quintal said.
Berkeley Public School has a strong cohort of Indigenous students, who make up almost a quarter of the student body.
The school is also marking Reconciliation Week with activities in the classroom.
In Shellharbour, Reconciliation Week began on Monday with a walk from the Warilla-Barrack Point Surf Life Saving Club to Reddall Reserve on the shores of Lake Illawarra, followed by a ceremony.
The event was hosted by Shellharbour City Council in partnership with local schools.
Wollongong City Council has reinstalled artworks created by local school students, with the guidance of Indigenous artists Daren Dunn and Adam Towney and elders, in Crown Street Mall.
The council also hosted a free screening of the film WINHANGANHA on Saturday, May 25.
Kiama Municipal Council held a ceremony on Monday to acknowledge National Sorry Day, a day of remembrance for the Stolen Generations and all those who were harmed by the forcible removal of Indigenous people from the families and communities.
