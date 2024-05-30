Illawarra locations where house values have gone up the most, least since 2019

While the Illawarra has experienced strong house price growth during the past five years, the suburb with the biggest percentage increase in the region may surprise some readers.
Figures provided exclusively to ACM by CoreLogic have provided details on the percentage increase in the median house value during the past five years for more than 40 suburbs throughout the Illawarra.
While higher-end suburbs have recorded strong price growth, Berkeley, which has a median house value of $737,941, ranked at number one in the Illawarra for biggest percentage increase.
The suburb has had prices increase by 87.8 per cent over the past five years.
Buyers are reportedly still showing strong interest in the luxury Barrack Point home of newly installed Parramatta Eels interim head coach Trent Barrett.
The Mercury revealed last year that Barrett had listed the home for sale, with expectations that it could attract a record-breaking price.
Since that time, the home has been listed with a price guide of $7.5 million-plus.
Selling agent, Amanda Bonnici of Ray White said they were still negotiating with buyers.
A Wollongong-based design studio has been recognised for helping create what's now been dubbed the country's best bathroom.
The Concepts by Gavin Hepper studio has been named the winner of the Housing Industry Association Australian Bathroom Design award.
They received the honour for their work on the 'Living On Lloyd' project in Hunters Hill.
The owner of an eye-catching, recently listed Bulli property said the home's distinctive style often captures the attention of visitors.
"A lot of people who have come through have said it feels like Port Douglas or (other parts of) Queensland, and that's the Balinese-y, tropical look we were wanting to go for," she said.
The home is now on the market.
Staying in Bulli, there was a bidding frenzy as a recognisable cottage went to auction.
Developers and owner-occupiers were among those vying for the property.
For this week's Under the Hammer, selling agent, Trever Molenaar from Molenaar and McNeice gave us the lowdown.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. Welcome to 213 Harbour Boulevard, the epitome of luxury living in the prestigious enclave of Shell Cove.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au .
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
