Kiama's Blue Haven buyer is still a mystery

Kiama council has found a buyer to take the Blue Haven aged care facility off its hands - but is keeping their identity quiet for the time being.
The discussion on accepting an offer from the preferred tenderer was held behind closed doors in confidential session due to commercial concerns dictated by the Local Government Act.
However the resulting decision to accept the offer to buy Blue Haven Bonaira was read out in public session by council CEO Jane Stroud.
"During confidential session, council ... resolved the following That council endorsed the chief executive officer to pursue completion of the sale contract for the Blue Haven Bonaira site and associated services, excluding community transport in accordance with the parameters and framework of the sale conditions as noted in the report," Ms Stroud said.
The councillors also voted to have the final sale contract appear before them at the July 2024 meeting, where the final sale contract will be presented to the council.
However, the Mercury understands that the name of the successful buyer will be revealed in the coming days.
It will be then that the long-running saga of the Blue Haven site will be all but over.
The move to sell Blue Haven began 19 months ago when the council voting 5-4 to sell the Bonaira site on October 13, 2022.
Soon after that local aged care providers Warrigal and IRT expressed an interest in acquiring Blue Haven.
But there were some objections to the sale, including from the union that represented workers in the aged care centre and former mayors.
An attempt to also sell the Blue Haven Terralong site - which housed the independent living units took place in a public council meeting in February 28 last year.
An amended motion - which removed the proposal to also sell Terralong - was passed 5-4. The original motion concerned Terralong residents, who had begun to believe council had been eyeing them off for sale as well.
Late last year there was a call for tenders to buy Blue Haven Bonaira, a process which went on for longer than was planned.
In February this year, during a tense meeting where the police were called, councillors voted not to accept any of the offers.
Instead believing a better offer was possible, councillors voted to delegate Ms Stroud to negotiate with the preferred tenderer.
