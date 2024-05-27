Hope as 'once in a generation' birth trauma report to be tabled

It has been eight years since a group of Illawarra women came together to discuss their experiences giving birth at Wollongong Hospital.
Their strength of voice led to the birth trauma inquiry where hundreds of women told their stories, an apology was given by the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District CEO and a commitment was made by NSW Health Minister Ryan Park.
This week the inquiry finally reports back its findings. Illawarra Mercury reporter Kate McIlwain spoke to the mums who never gave up the fight for change.
Also this week schools across the Illawarra will be marking Reconciliation Week. Natalie Croxon has the details.
Thanks for reading,
Gayle Tomlinson, Editor
