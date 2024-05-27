If you missed Wollongong's first Vintage Kilo Sale, there's good news

Wollongong's first Vintage Kilo Sale went so well, there's another one already pencilled in.
Not five weeks ago thousands of shoppers plundered the racks at the University of Wollongong's University Hall when almost 9000kg of clothing went up for sale.
Shoppers choose their items before it's all weighed at the cash register - and there's no minimum spend.
Promoted as a sustainable alternative to fast fashion, the experience, pushed by the French Fripe group, is huge in Europe.
The rise of eco-consciousness and growing popularity of vintage and second-hand clothing meant its first event in Marrickville last year attracted over 5000 fashion enthusiasts.
At $50 a kilo it means shoppers pay between $6-$9 for a t-shirt and up to $80 for a 1.6kg jacket.
The kilo sale crew will head back to its Sydney roots for a one-off sale at Marrickville on June 8 before driving down the M1 to UOW mid-July.
Organisers have arranged a VIP drop for keen shoppers on the afternoon of Friday, July 19, before the doors open at 8am on both days of the weekend.
So popular was the first Vintage kilo sale, organisers have promised improved zoning, a better queuing system, improved security, checkout queuing and additional registers. There also will be public toilets and refreshments on site.
