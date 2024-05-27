Rescue choppers called twice to winch bushwalkers out of Royal National Park

Rescue helicopters were called twice in one day to the Royal National Park to help lost and injured bushwalkers.
A 27-year-old man was swept into the ocean while walking along the rocks near Eagle Rock on Saturday, May 25. He was able to clamber back onto the rocks but couldn't escape from a tiny rock ledge.
After spending the night on the ledge with minor injuries, he was spotted by workers and the Toll Rescue Helicopter was called.
The man was winched out about 11am on Sunday.
Then, just before 7pm on Sunday, police rescue crews were called to a lost bushwalker who was in rugged bush west of Werrong Beach.
Crews spotted the 36-year-old man near a creek line and rescue crews were winched down to Werrong Beach, with two officers then forced to trek through the bush to find the man.
Once the man was located they all trekked back to the beach.
The bushwalker had minor injuries, but did not require hospitalisation.
During proactive police road patrols in the national park on the weekend, officers caught at man driving at 134km/h in a Volkswagen Golf.
