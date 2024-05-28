How Wollongong's Michael Theo is making his name as an actor

Michael Theo might have become famous on a documentary series, but now he's making a name for himself as a bona fide actor and comedian.
The Wollongong man will soon make his lead role debut as Austin in the ABC comedy series of the same name, about a young autistic man who enters his estranged father's life just as the latter's career has imploded.
Theo wanted to act from a young age and jumped at the opportunity to take on the role when he was approached by Austin director and co-creator Darren Ashton.
In fact, the show would not have existed without him: he inspired Ashton to create a character who shared Theo's drive.
"I couldn't let it go," Theo said of the role.
The experience of filming Austin was different to any other work he'd done before and a far cry from his former job working for a kitchen manufacturer.
And while appearing on a show like ABC's Love on the Spectrum might sound easier - all he had to do was be himself - acting did not prove too challenging.
"Learning scripts and drilling lines isn't difficult for me at all; it's something that I actually enjoy doing, I enjoy the work," he said.
Despite having little formal training or experience, Theo has found himself sharing the screen with some very accomplished actors: British stars Ben Miller (Death in Paradise, Bridgerton) and Sally Phillips (Bridget Jones' Diary, Veep), and Australian veteran Gia Carides (My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Strictly Ballroom).
Working with such experienced actors was "quite an honour", Theo said, and a life highlight.
Theo developed friendships with his co-stars that extended beyond the set.
"I don't care so much about how famous they are, or the amount of acting work that they've done, I'm more interested in getting to know who they are as people, because my level of respect for Ben and Sally is exceedingly high," he said.
"That might sound like an exaggeration but I'm saying it because it's the truth, and because Ben and Sally are not just castmates, they're also new friends to me."
Theo not only starred in the show, but had input behind the scenes as a script consultant, shaping what his character should be like.
It was important to him to ensure Austin was not like the Big Bang Theory character Sheldon Cooper.
"In my honest opinion, I don't think that Sheldon Cooper is the best representation of a neurodivergent character," Theo said, explaining he was an exaggerated portrayal.
"And because I want my character to be someone that isn't... annoying or unlikable, but someone who can personally connect with the audience, someone who's a positive representation of people on the [autism] spectrum.
"Because when you meet one person who's autistic, you've only met one person that's on the spectrum, because there are so many people on the spectrum and we're all different as people".
It is also important for Theo that neurodiverse characters are played by neurodiverse people, who "have never really been given the chance to shine".
"I also want other people who are neurodivergent to be inspired by this so that they can pursue their dreams and do what they want in life themselves," he said.
Theo quit his job a couple of years ago to pursue acting full-time and he doesn't regret it, with other projects in the pipeline now Austin is in the bag.
"Sure, the fact that I don't have the regular income that I used to, but sometimes to pursue a dream you've got to sacrifice something," he said.
The sacrifice certainly seems to have paid off for Theo, for whom starring in Austin is literally a dream come true.
"Would I say that it's a wonderful thing and a huge honour? I would say yes it is, because I'm living my dream," he said.
Austin begins on ABC on Sunday, June 9 at 8pm.
