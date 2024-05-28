First Nations focus for Ousley interchange

Illawarra First Nations artists could be asked to contribute works to the Mt Ousley interchange, according the just-released design planning report.
The design of elements of the interchange, including painting on bridges and safety fencing could have a First Nations component.
Acknowledgement of country signage and identifying Wollongong as on Dharawal land are also options, according to the report.
"The interchange is an opportunity to create a connection with Country that is unique to this place and to this community," the report stated.
"Establishing a connection with Country through pattern, colour, and pictorial elements, integrated thoughtfully into the built environment will enrich the road user experience and contribute to a better understanding of place and culture.
"This will also be reflected in the project's landscape design which will create and enhance a feeling of connect [sic] with the surrounding environment."
The Illawarra Aboriginal community will be asked for recommendations of artists and designers who could be invited to tender for work on the interchange.
"The team will develop a list of local artists and designers through both consultation and independent curatorial research who will be invited to express their interest in the project by submitting an artist profile and completion a short submission application," the report stated.
"A panel of representatives from the project and local Aboriginal knowledge holders and stakeholder groups will determine the successful artist/s based on a weighted criteria that is aligned with project objectives and endorsed by local Aboriginal knowledge holders and stakeholder groups."
The report also outlines plans to use local vegetation such as eucalypts, gum trees and cabbage tree palms around the interchange.
"The focus is on establishment of plantings which mitigate the scale of the infrastructure and that provides a continuity with the existing landscape setting," the report stated.
"This is achieved through the use of local species reflective of the communities and associated with the setting.
However, in terms of pedestrian access over Old Mt Ousley Road, the report does not shed any light on the replacement for the removed bridge.
In March this year Transport for NSW announced a pedestrian bridge from Dumfries Avenue over Old Mt Ousley Road was no longer part of the project.
It was removed over concerns the bridge would block heavy vehicle access to Port Kembla.
"Instead, Transport for NSW will deliver other improvements to cycle and pedestrian connections along and across Mt Ousley Road," Transport for NSW Regional Director South Cassandra Ffrench said at the time.
The design planning report does not provide any insight into what those improvements might be, even though it identifies better access for pedestrians as a key objective.
It lists that objective as "to ensure that connectivity is enhanced for pedestrians and cyclists between Mount Ousley, North Wollongong and Keiraville residential areas, and the key land uses of the University of Wollongong and TAFE NSW Wollongong".
The urban design and landscape strategy report is on public exhibition until June 9.
Feedback can be left at the Transport for NSW Mt Ousley interchange project website at www.transport.nsw.gov.au/mountousley.
Transport for NSW representative will be available to discuss the project at the Wollongong Markets in Crown Street Mall on May 31 and June 7 between 8am until 3pm.
There will also be a drop-in session held at the Wollongong TAFE library on June 3.
