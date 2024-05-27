Fire burning at Manildra's Bomaderry plant could explode, firefighters say

A 500 metre exclusion zone around Bomaderry's Manildra plant remains in place after a potentially explosive fire erupted in a silo at the site.
The fire started about 9.30am on Monday, May 27, and it forced the evacuation of 15 staff from the food manufacturing facility and businesses nearby.
The smouldering fire is burning in a silo containing around 600 tonnes of pelletised mill mix, a Manildra spokesperson said.
"There is the chance of a dust explosion and collapse of the silo," Fire and Rescue NSW Acting Superintendent Guy Lightfoot said.
Bolong Road was closed for some hours during the emergency situation but it has now reopened, however businesses within the exclusion zone are unable to operate.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews, on-site staff and a scientific officer have worked through the night to douse the flames and mechanically remove grain from the base of the silo.
At 7.45am on Tuesday more than 20 firefighters were still at the scene, with operations expected to "ramp up" during the day, Act Sup Lightfoot said.
"It'll probably at least another six or eight hours," he said. "It was always going to be a protracted incident."
A drone and thermal imaging camera are being used to monitor temperatures within the silo and HAZMAT crews are on site.
The fire is the latest in a string of a safety concerns at the plant, including four explosions at the Shoalhaven Starches plant since July 2023, the most recent on April 7.
Many of those shook homes in nearby surrounding streets, and were heard several kilometres away.
All four explosions were in a gluten dryer eight, and are being investigated by SafeWork NSW.
FRNSW Duty Commander Inspector Richard Jones praised the response by site staff and firefighters as an "example of a best-case-scenario".
"While business operations have been impacted, the actions of the facilities staff and firefighters has prevented the fire spreading and causing any further damage," he said.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
