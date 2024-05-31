All the can't-miss events on this weekend in the Illawarra

A celestial light show, humpback whale tour, fungi weekend and more.
Here's your free guide to what's on this Friday to Sunday, May 31 to June 2.
Hundreds of paintings, sculptures, photography and minis have been entered in this year's arts festival exhibition, which opens on Friday night and runs all weekend.
Everything on display is for sale and, with the minis starting at $30, you may just walk away with some affordable fine art for your wall.
A portion of all sales goes to the Lions Club for local charities and people in need. Gold coin donation entry.
When: Friday at 7pm (adults only), Saturday 10am to 4pm, and Sunday 10am to 2pm.
Where: Thirroul District Community Centre, 352-358 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Thirroul. Details.
More than 10,000 visitors enjoyed the opening weekend of the brand new Enchanted Forest light show, according to organisers, and reviews have been glowing.
Mercury reporter Kate McIlwain was among the first to experience the magic and described it as a better night out for families than Sydney's Vivid.
There's another fortnight left to experience the dazzling laser effects, interactive projections and celestial holograms for yourself. Low-sensory sessions available.
When: Until June 16.
Where: Blackbutt Forest Reserve in Shellharbour. Details.
Pride Month gets off to a joyful start with this artistic celebration of the local LGBTQIA+ community, featuring live music, roving circus performers, speeches, art and food.
Vote for your favourite artwork to win the Members' Choice Award, which will be announced during the closing gala on June 16.
When: Friday, 6pm to 8pm.
Where: Project Contemporary Artspace, 255 Keira Street, Wollongong. Details.
Boasting a mix of veteran favourites and emerging talents, this jam-packed night of comedy vows to "leave you sore from laughing".
The line-up features Andrew Barnett, Mike Goldstein, Imaan Hadchiti, Alexandra Hudson, Harry Jun, Frankie Rowsthorn and Christian Elderfield.
When: Friday at 7.30pm
Where: Anita's Theatre, Thirroul. Details
From Sunday until June 30 at Hoyts, movie-goers can grab $10 movie tickets for sessions starting before noon on Sunday mornings.
The offer applies to all guests, not just Hoyts Rewards Members, and will be eligible for all movies.
When: Sunday before noon.
Where: Hoyts, Cowper Street in Warrawong
The humpback highway is back in action and Shellharbour Wild's whale tours have resumed out of Shell Cove marina.
This 90-minute cruise takes you to several scenic sea-level spots where you can see the whales up close in their natural habitat.
When: Saturday, 9am and noon.
Where: Check-in at the Service Kiosk at 9 Marina Drive, Shell Cove. Bookings here.
Usher in winter with a weekend of fungi-filled events including art classes, workshops, an exhibition and an after-party.
Saturday's for the adults, with a fungi print-making class led by Marita Smith of Milton Mushrooms, an identification workshop and a free exhibition party and pop-up pizza truck.
It's the kids' turn on Sunday, with a day of fungi craft and workshops planned.
When: Saturday and Sunday, from 1.30pm.
Where: Number 99, 99 Wentworth Street in Port Kembla. Details.
Also on Wentworth Street: a night of comedy, variety and music in Port Kembla that promises to have you "laughing, feeling and singing along".
The show includes performances by Jen Carnovale, Makedonka, Andy, the Golden Gaytimes, Nadia Elizabeth, Maddie Bezic and Caberet Jay, with food by Balinese Space Magic Restaurant.
Next door to the Servo, the Our Red Thread exhibition by Shoalhaven artist Amy Kinzett opens at the NASA Gallery from 4pm.
When: Saturday at 7pm.
Where: The Servo, Port Kembla. Details.
See why the cast received a standing ovation on opening night as the Roo Theatre's latest production draws to a close.
Set in late-1960s Australia, three families embark on life-changing vacations in Michael Gow's classic play, Away.
When: Friday at 7.30pm and Saturday at 2pm and 7.30pm.
Where: Roo Theatre, corner of Addison and Wentworth Street, Shellharbour Village. Details.
A rare opportunity to view artworks from Arnhem Land, this exhibition celebrates connection to Country, ancestors and neighbouring communities.
The title references the primary route into Arnhem Land, connecting the two communities.
A welcome to Country will be performed by Gumaraa.
When: Saturday, 6pm to 8pm. Until July 20.
Where: SEVENMARKS Gallery, 7 Marks Street, Kiama. Details.
A previous version of this story included the Thirroul Arts Festival. That event has been cancelled due to the heavy rain forecast.
