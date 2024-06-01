Illawarra hit by triple threat of respiratory illnesses as winter kicks off

Illawarra health authorities are urging people to get vaccinated and protect themselves as a cocktail of winter illnesses circulates in the community.
As winter begins, the medical director of the region's primary health network Dr Katherine Michelmore said flu and COVID numbers had started to spike in recent weeks, while RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) remained at elevated levels.
The latest NSW Health Respiratory Surveillance Report shows influenza and COVID transmission in the community is increasing, while respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) remains at high levels.
The latest data shows influenza notifications have doubled in the past fortnight, with COVID cases also rising and RSV cases staying high.
In the latest weekly figures, there were 225 COVID cases, 154 influenza cases and 205 cases of RSV reported in the Illawarra.
Dr Michelmore noted that the figures in the surveillance reports were only the cases logged by health authorities, which meant there could be many more in the community.
"We are now officially entering the influenza season, with cases expected to surge rapidly in the next couple of months and are already seeing an increase in the number of young children diagnosed with influenza," Dr Michelmore said.
"We are also seeing COVID-19 activity increase from low to moderate levels and expect that COVID-19 will also continue to increase, so we are encouraging people to ask their doctor if they should also have a COVID booster.
"With all three respiratory viruses in circulation, people with symptoms should stay at home or wear a mask if they do need to go out.
"They should avoid visiting high-risk settings like hospitals, aged and disability care facilities."
Health minister Ryan Park last week acknowledged the challenge the seasonal illnesses would place on an already stretched hospital and health system.
"We know that bulk billing rates are a challenge at the moment and what we are seeing combined with an early onset of flu, some uptick in terms of COVID, we are seeing pressure on our health and hospital system, the likes we haven't seen for some time this year," he said last week.
Dr Michelmore said vaccination rates were down on the usual levels, and urged people to book in their flu jabs.
"It's early in the season, but we're seeing cases rise and if people don't get vaccinated we can expect those numbers to be higher," she said.
"Now is the time to be up to date."
She said influenza can be serious in healthy people of any age, but some people are at greater risk of complications, especially children under five, pregnant women and adults 65 years and older.
"Now is the time to book in for a flu vaccine to protect yourself and your loved ones," she said.
"The influenza vaccine takes about two weeks to boost your immune system and will protect you for three to four months."
She said some people may expect a mild reaction to the flu vaccine as their body is generating an immune response, but most would simply have a mild sore arm.
"You do not get the flu from the flu vaccine - you might feel mildly unwell but that is not the flu," she said.
Free flu vaccines are available under the National Immunisation Program for:
