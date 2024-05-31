Warrigal shows their support with free registered nurse education session Advertising Feature

Local award-winning aged care provider, Warrigal, has again bolstered their commitment to the successful future of the industry with their offer of a free education session for Registered Nurses.



Set to be held on Tuesday, June 11 at the Shellharbour Civic Centre, the education session will be free for all Registered Nurses whether they are currently employed by Warrigal or not.

There will be a strong focus on specialised dementia care, and offer one Continuing Professional Development (CPD) credit for Registered Nurses who attend.



Featuring expert guest speakers from Dementia Australia, along with an immersive virtual reality experience, attendees will gain an in depth look at best practices in dementia care and how to better support those living with the illness.

Warrigal CEO Jenni Hutchins said they were excited to be hosting the event. "We see just how much of a crucial difference our Registered Nurses directly make to the lives of our older Australians every day," she said. "That's why we are dedicated to providing opportunities for our RNs to further their skills and training, and are happy to offer this for free to all nurses in our community, no matter if they are employed with us or not."



The education session is a great opportunity for those interested in dementia care to explore innovative approaches to enhance patient outcomes while expanding their professional network and connections with peers and industry experts alike.

According to the Australian Institute of Health & Welfare, there are currently over 400,000 people living with dementia in Australia, and this number is expected to grow to over 800,000 by 2058.



These figures alone indicate the serious need to future-proof the aged care workforce by setting them up for success with the tools, knowledge, and training to do their jobs effectively.

Ms Hutchins said the education session would continue to show their support for Registered Nurses while bringing attention to issues they face. "We are serious about bettering the future of the aged care industry, and this is our chance to give back and say thank you to Registered Nurses for their dedication to their vocation," she said. "Without them, we could not provide the services we do, and support those living with dementia with the expert care they deserve."

Warrigal encourages any Registered Nurse interested in learning more about dementia care to come along to the free education session and receive a CPD credit for attending. The event will be hosted at Shellharbour Civic Centre on Tuesday, June 11 from 4.30pm to 6.00pm, with light refreshments provided.