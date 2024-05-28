Illawarra's wrestlers hold tryouts before 30 get to rumble at City Diggers

Thirty wrestlers will enter but only one will leave victorious at the Rock 'N' Rumble this weekend.
Rock 'N' Roll (RNR) wrestling is returning to City Diggers for the rumble on Saturday, June 1.
Being a "royal rumble" match as opposed to a regular battle royale means a new wrestler enters the ring every minute. Promoter Hunter Hayes says that means maximum entertainment.
"There's a lot more of a build towards it and suspense, you can actually be a lot more entertaining with telling stories throughout the rumble," Hayes said.
"People that have got beef from previous shows or even a couple of matches on the night ... I think it's a chance for 30 characters, some old, some new to be able to try and make a connection with the audience."
Competitors are eliminated if they are thrown over the top rope and both feet hit the floor. The last wrestler standing will get a shot at the RNR Heavyweight Championship in a steel cage in July.
Current champion Moses is set to defend his belt against Killa Kye at the Rumble.
For the local Illawarra wrestling group City Diggers is their spiritual home but with the club closing soon the company will need to find a new location.
Tickets are limited and can be purchased here.
It's a busy week for RNR Wrestling who are also holding open tryouts on Friday, May 31, to find new wrestlers.
The try-outs will be held at the RNR Academy in Berkeley and will assess fitness as well as other qualities, Hayes said..
"All it is is just testing people's basic fitness levels and attitude.
"We're looking for people with charisma, that are a little bit different in regards to how they want to entertain people, we're not just looking for the most physically fit people."
Hopeful wrestlers will go through a fitness test consisting of squats, push-ups, sit-ups and more, but also be given a chance to express why they want to be a wrestler.
"Maybe they get asked to shoot a promo as well to show us if they can talk on the microphone."
Hayes says the fitness aspect is important though to maintain safety for everyone involved.
More information on the tryouts and how to book can be found here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.