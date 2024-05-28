Elderly man struck and killed by car in Dapto

An elderly man has been killed in a horrific road crash at Dapto.
The crash occurred on Lakelands Drive, near Wyndarra Way, about 11.30am on Tuesday, May 28.
It is understood he is a 74-year-old from Dapto.
A number of emergency service personnel are at the scene, while forensic specialists, who arrived just after midday, are inspecting a car stopped nearby.
"It looks like a gentleman was attempting to cross a road and been struck by a vehicle," Lake Illawarra Police District Inspector James Dark said.
"A crime scene has been established and forensic officers are here."
Police are calling in any witnesses or people with dash cam footage to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Lakelands Drive is currently closed between Wyndarra Way and Fowlers Road.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as practicable.
