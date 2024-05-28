Wollongong's newest rum bar Scoundrel's Rest brings 'neo-tiki' to the city

Owning their own bar started as an in-joke for the crew behind Scoundrel's Rest.
Orion Kingston and Conor Teevan had worked together at Breakout Bar and during COVID came up with an idea which became Scoundrel's Rest.
They brought in Mr Kingston's friend of nearly 20 years, chef JJ Potts, to handle the food side, and the business partnership behind the bar was formed.
The crew are now taking over Breakout Bar for one night on Friday, May 31, to give people an opportunity to see what it's about.
"We're pitching it as like an exclusive chance to have a bit of a first look at what we're all about, which we think is really exciting," Mr Kingston said.
They looked at Wollongong's bars, analysing what was there, but more importantly, what wasn't.
"It kind of becomes a bit of a dream and kind of thing you think about in your downtime," Mr Kingston.
"Rum was a really big focus for us, we noticed there wasn't anything else like that in Wollongong."
Described as a modern approach to a tiki bar, or neo-tiki, Scoundrel's Rest will focus on tropical cocktails and being a place where patrons can unwind.
The group is hoping to fit into the Wollongong bar scene in a similar way to venues like Howling Wolf and Black Cockatoo.
The operation will take over the Mae Mabel at 74 Kembla Street early in July.
"There's a really small and thriving community of small bars in Wollongong and I think we're really excited to join part of that," Mr Kingston said.
When designing the cocktails for the bar, the crew of Scoundrel's Rest looked at the historic characteristics of a tiki cocktail.
"Citrus, spice, tropical fruits, that element of fantasy, they would combine different flavours together till they tasted a flavour that you've never had before," Mr Teevan said.
"We wanted to add our modern twist to it ... we'll be doing them in a way that elevates old school tiki to a whole new level."
At the takeover, five cocktails will be served, including a house-made mojito, a frozen pina colada (for those who enjoy getting stuck in the rain and don't), and other drinks inspired by the style of prohibitions, Jamaican rums and "some very old school drinks".
"There's this one that got emulated so much from various venues that I'm not even 100% sure what the original name was."
Mr Teevan settled on Dr T's Fixer Elixir as the name.
The food offerings will be diverse bringing in influences from "any kind of cuisine that you could picture yourself eating on a beach" says Mr Potts.
"Just trying to do tropical-inspired street food, stuff you can eat with your hands," he said.
"Basically you can have a drink in one hand and your food in the other really."
Scoundrel's Rest takeover of Breakout Bar is on Friday, May 31 from 6pm.
