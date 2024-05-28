Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra Hotel looks to renovate upper floors

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 28 2024 - 6:57pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Illawarra Hotel's Ryan Aitchison in the disused upper floors, which he hopes to turn into a bistro, bar and private dining room. Picture by Glen Humphries
The Illawarra Hotel's Ryan Aitchison in the disused upper floors, which he hopes to turn into a bistro, bar and private dining room. Picture by Glen Humphries

The upper floors of the Illawarra Hotel could get a facelift under plans lodged with Wollongong City Council.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.