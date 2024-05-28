Illawarra Hotel looks to renovate upper floors

The upper floors of the Illawarra Hotel could get a facelift under plans lodged with Wollongong City Council.
The plans include a bistro, lounge area and private dining room.
Some of the work on the first floor was already approved in an earlier development consent - but the new application wants to go further.
There are 12 rooms on the first floor that were once used for accommodation but have sat vacant for years.
The development application proposes to remove those rooms and the accompanying bathrooms and other facilities and build a bistro with kitchen and bar towards the Keira Street frontage, and a lounge bar space and terrace to the rear fronting Keira Lane.
On the second floor, a private dining room and bar, as well as a void over the first floor bistro and lounge bar.
The ground-floor kitchen would be removed and replaced with a TAB area.
"The application meets community needs in the local area by providing a revitalised food and drink offering, and long-term employment opportunities," the statement of environmental effects said.
"The application will see the hotel continuing to contribute to the local character of Wollongong and promote orderly economic development through the sympathetic reconfiguration of a valued heritage asset."
A heritage study noted that at the time of the hotel's construction in 1939 it was required to offer accommodation but in recent years small rooms and shared bathrooms have become unappealing for tourists.
"A recent trend for Inter War hotels is to convert the upper floors to lounges and dining areas as high-quality food services now provide a major component of hotel trade and the competition from other venues is intense," the study said.
"The Illawarra Hotel has large areas at the upper floor that are largely moribund and the conversion of these area to other uses is a sensible option that will assist in the long term operation and success of the venue and allow public appreciation of these spaces."
The development application is on public exhibition until June 7.
