Shirley joins the Wollongong Running Festival start line for the first time

Shirley Agostinho will make her Wollongong Running Festival debut on Sunday.
You would be hard-pressed to find anyone more excited to run 5km than the 57-year-old. And it all started with North Wollongong Parkrun a year ago.
Still, Shirley insists she is not a runner.
"I just enjoy it but I really don't have any intention of going beyond 5km," the University of Wollongong professor said.
"Running 5km without stopping was my goal - and I got there a two months ago."
The initial motivation to lace up her trainers for parkrun came from her 29-year-old daughter.
"Kara and her partner Ben encouraged me to join in and, to be honest, it surprised me a little bit how much I enjoyed it.
"I wasn't running it though."
A learn-to-run course with the Wollongong recreational and allied health service specialists Savvy changed all that.
Having practiced karate and been a regular exerciser, Ms Agostinho found the support, of coaches and the group, hugely beneficial.
"The run class was a fantastic way of building to a goal. We were all set up for success," she said.
"It's just a matter of being consistent. The improvement you see is just so satisfying it keeps you motivated.
Although adamant she won't become one an evangelical athletes keen to transform everyone into potential Olympians, Ms Agostinho says she gets more than health benefits from the activity.
"It's three-fold," she explained. "There's the motivation to extend myself, the mindfulness of it all and the opportunity to challenge myself, too."
The June 2 event includes a 2km for children, a 10km and a half-marathon.
Two other mightily motivated locals on Sunday will be Barabara Maxwell and Dave Archer.
Running veteran, 81-year-old Barbara, will tackle the 10km, the experienced Archer the half-marathon.
"I go to these running events to reach my goals, but half the fun is cheering on the other runners. The community spirit is always contagious," Barbara said.
Archer will use the half-marathon as a pre-Gold Coast marathon hit-out where he'll compete in both the half and full marathon.
"I am used to travelling around the country to compete in running events, but I love that the McGrath Wollongong Running Festival is right on my doorstep and offers events for more serious and competitive runners," he said.
The festival - previously named the Bulli Burn - is one of the Illawarra's premier community running events supports Lifeline South Coast.
More than 2000 people are expected to head to North Wollongong's JP Galvin Park, significantly up on last year.
