Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Shirley joins the Wollongong Running Festival start line for the first time

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
May 29 2024 - 7:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
First time Wollongong Running Festival entrant Shirley Agostinho (right) leads festival director Angela Saville out of the blocks. Picture by Sylvia Liber
First time Wollongong Running Festival entrant Shirley Agostinho (right) leads festival director Angela Saville out of the blocks. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Shirley Agostinho will make her Wollongong Running Festival debut on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.