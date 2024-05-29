Health minister acknowledges Illawarra 'bravery' on eve of birth trauma report

Over the last nine months, the Inquiry into Birth Trauma heard harrowing stories from mothers, families and clinicians.
Some of the most distressing accounts came from right here in the Illawarra.
I wish to acknowledge and thank the local parents and families for the courage they showed publicly recalling the trauma they went through and continue to face as a result.
These stories can be difficult to hear, but it is incredibly important they are heard.
Childbirth is a very sensitive and personal experience and no clinician, midwife, or health care professional goes to work to deliberately cause trauma or harm to someone. But we do recognise that trauma occurs, and we must do more to prevent it.
I echo the words of Margot Mains, Chief Executive of the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District, stating in her address to the inquiry last year that 'we need to do everything we can to ensure women don't experience birth trauma'.
We will now carefully consider the findings of the parliamentary inquiry, but I am pleased to say work is already underway in some areas.
I am really proud of the work underway to increase access to continuity of care models through expansion of Wollongong Hospital's Midwifery Group Practice (MGP) and establishment of a new MGP in the Shoalhaven.
I know Margot is sincerely and deeply committed to improving maternity services in the region, with the ISLHD team already collaborating with local consumer groups on improving midwifery continuity of care.
Where there are immediate lessons to be learned and implemented from this inquiry, we will do that.
I'm grateful for the hard work from the Inquiry Chair Emma Hurst MLC, the inquiry committee and the many advocacy groups such as Better Births Illawarra.
It's their commitment to bring these stories to light and push for change, and the bravery from parents and clinicians speaking up that means we can work together to make a difference.
We want all women across NSW to have access to respectful, evidence-based maternity care.
We can't in good conscious let new mums today and in the future go through the trauma far too many have had to live with.
