Inside the new plans for Illawarra Hotel

If you've ever lived in cities around the world, Wollongong may sometimes feel like a sleepy village after 7pm (and if we're entirely honest, after the coffee shops close at 3pm).
And it seems it's not just Wollongong that has a nightlife issue. This is why the NSW government, in a significant move, has amended the 24-Hour Economy legislation to encourage "the return of music, live performances, local street life and a vibrant nightlife".
The Illawarra Hotel is one CBD business making the most of this encouragement. It plans to renovate its former bedrooms to create a new bistro, lounge area and private dining room. Connor Pearce has the story.
Thanks for reading,
Gayle Tomlinson, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.