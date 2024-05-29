Birth trauma inquiry: 'We shouldn't have to be lucky to get the best care'

Mount Keira mum Shikha Sahay counts herself one of the lucky ones
A mum of three kids, she somehow managed to get a place in Wollongong Hospital's highly-sought after Midwifery Group Practice program in each of her pregnancies, which meant she saw the same midwives all the way through until her children were born.
"I was one of the rare lucky few that got chosen each and every time," she said, noting that most women who apply to the program miss out on a spot.
"I was shocked myself, because somehow the stars aligned and I somehow fit the ridiculous criteria for that perfect pregnancy demanded by the program."
Read more of the Mercury's coverage of the birth trauma inquiry; scroll down to read the full report
On May 29, the NSW birth trauma inquiry - which over the past year has heard from many Illawarra women about the trauma they experienced - handed down 43 recommendations to kickstart sweeping changes to the care women get during pregnancy and birth.
Ms Sahay, who is part of the advocacy group Better Births Illawarra, which has been pivotal in raising awareness about the issue, says parents shouldn't have to be lucky to get the type of care she received.
"I felt like all my three births were empowered, I felt heard I felt advocated for, and I felt held," she said.
"I couldn't hope for anything better.
"But I want to see MGP available for everybody and not be an extra added on stress, almost like a test we all have to do just to get bare minimum."
In its final report to the NSW Government made on May 29, the birth trauma inquiry committee made five findings and given 43 recommendations for change.
Committee chair Emma Hurst says these will "go a long way in addressing preventable birth trauma".
A primary recommendation is that all women have access to continuity of care models with a known provider - although the report stops short of saying that this should be with a midwife.
However, midwifery continuity of care was identified as the "gold standard" of care and the report recommends the access to this be expanded.
"The report also recommends the NSW Government invest in and expand midwifery continuity of care models, address midwifery shortages and appoint a standalone Chief Midwifery Officer," Ms Hurst said.
The report also made recommendations regarding the need for parents to receive comprehensive antenatal education so they can be fully informed about all aspects of birth, including different models of maternity care, potential interventions and their rights during the birthing process.
It also urges the government to review laws around informed consent.
If the government accepts the recommendations, all maternity health practitioners would need to undergo informed consent training and there would be training for health professionals to overcome gender bias in the provision of pain relief to women to ensure they get timely access to effective pain management.
The government has also been urged to fund postpartum services, including physiotherapy and supported exercise programs, to support those who acquire a pelvic floor injury as a result of birth.
It should also ensure dedicated spaces are available for parents experiencing miscarriage or stillbirth, including private waiting rooms separate from pregnant women, new mothers and babies, and that all maternity healthcare practitioners are provided training on bereavement support, the report said.
Coledale mother-of-three Olivia Rinaldi was also fortunate enough to get spots in an MGP program in Sydney and the Illawarra, counts herself lucky to not have experienced birth trauma, but says that doesn't mean her experience was smooth sailing.
In labour at home with her youngest son and expecting to have a home birth, her waters broke an hour before her son was born and there was meconium (a baby's first poo) in the water .
"I was no longer able to part of the home birth program," she said.
"I was made aware right from the very beginning that if my waters broke and there was meconium I would have to go to hospital, but there was no contingency plan for what happened if that happened right before the baby was born.
"The result of that was that I didn't have enough time to get to the hospital, and I birthed at home without midwives with four paramedics looking on in the background."
She would like to see change to the strict policies, designed to protect hospitals and midwifes' registration, that count people out of having home births or being part of the MGP program.
She also wants attitudes towards women's choices to change.
"In each of my births, I've had experiences whereby I've had conversations with various people that have been dismissive and prejudicial to my choices," she said.
For instance, she says when her youngest son ended up sick in hospital, she was made to feel like it was her fault for having a home birth.
"Comments were made quite directly about my choice to birth at home, and how women who made those choices are irresponsible and the babies often ended up sick," she said.
"Also during my births, I was told a number of times that I was putting my baby's life at risk by making choices that I was informed about, or that I was going against medical advice to do things that I knew I was allowed to do."
"My greatest hope is that we're now going to see some action as a result of the inquiry."
Download the full report
