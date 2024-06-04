Vale Hori Howard, the general next door

Major General Brian "Hori" Howard
1938-2024
Major General Brian "Hori" Howard was born to be a soldier, although many who knew him may not have been aware of the rank.
His memorial service, in Thirroul this Thursday, June 6, will be much more than a military affair.
In civilian life he didn't act like a general, whatever that may be - formal, giving orders, a level above. Just like a person.
Which is not to say he wasn't substantial. Hori wasn't a tall man but there was no mistaking his gravitas, more a sense of dignity than solemnity, and confidence.
Nor was he a small man, although there was plenty of room inside his Vietnam Veterans Association blazer, which was a few sizes too wide, necessary to bear the row of medals pinned to it.
Brian William Howard entered officer training at the Royal Military College Duntroon aged 17, and by the time the Battle of Coral and Balmoral flashed into brutal life in South Vietnam in 1968 he was commander of A Company, 3rd Battalion.
Coral and Balmoral was o ne of the bloodiest passages of the war in Vietnam for Australians. Hori has spoken in detail about previously about the battle, in which 26 Australians died and 99 were wounded, against an estimated 300 Vietnamese casualties.
He led his "ready reaction company" as they stormed through military and government sites in Phuc Tuoy province's capital Baria after they had been occupied by Viet Cong during the Tet Offensive, rescuing allies with significant enemy casualties.
Six of Howard's soldiers were wounded, but no-one was killed.
More overseas postings followed Vietnam while he and wife Carmen had sons Michael and Chris.
Hori retired in 1990 after 31 years in the army and turned his service on the home front, including 12 years as director general of the NSW State Emergency Service and volunteer work with the Returned Services League Austinmer-Thirroul sub-branch and the Vietnam Veterans' Association.
Tragedies came in the late 2000s with the deaths of Carmen and Chris.
Memorial service
Hori Howard is being remembered as a "wonderful man", a "sharp mind", a selfless volunteer, and a man who enjoyed a beer and whose "prowess at the bar [was] legendary," according to one account upon his retirement from the SES.
This story won't refer to him throughout as Major General, or General, Howard but as Hori, because that's how he was known and described for a great many years.
For the record, his full title was Major General Brian (Hori) Howard AO MC ESM (Rtd).
We won't call him Brian either, because no-one would now who we were talking about.
Around Austinmer, the northern Illawarra village where he lived, Hori was the caring fellow who'd drop in daily on his ailing neighbour to see if she needed anything, a friendly face at the shops, and a leading presence at the Anzac Day dawn services held at the war memorial at Austinmer beach.
He now joins the veterans who are remembered during those services, after dying in care in Canberra on May 16. He had gone there some weeks previous so his son Michael and his family could be closer to him.
Hori's health had declined since an operation in December and after a lung infection led to pneumonia, he died on May 16, aged 86.
Much more than a soldier
Michael Howard said he'd lost a "really, really good mate"
"He was a soldier to his very core," he told the Mercury.
"Moum used to say she reckoned when he was born, he had 'army' stamped on his bum.
"He was always going to be a soldier, it was always who he was. But, you know, over the years, I reckon, he was so much more than that."
He described a man who didn't stand on ceremony.
"It wasn't about getting slaps on the back and all that sort of stuff - it just wasn't him, and the show, it wasn't him."
"He wasn't about that. He was very informal. He much preferred that. [People] knew he was this general and what-have-you, but he could sit down and have a beer with anyone and talk to make him feel comfortable.
'He loved those men'
"I think one of the things that he was renowned for was being able to spend time with volunteers, and I know the soldiers when he was in the army loved him for that reason too.
"You could go to the officers' mess and have beers with those guys, but he'd rather go and have beers with the grunts and get down to the soldiers' mess and surprise them and turn up. They loved it because he'd be there until all hours."
Michael said Hori was particularly upset when he was too unwell to go to the A Company 3RAR reunion this April just passed.
It was the first ANZAC Day march he'd missed since he was 17.
"He loved the 3RAR. He loved those men, and that was a massive part of who he was," Michael said.
For "many, many years" Hori had been the patron of the of the Illawarra Vietnam Veterans Association, and president Robert Cohen said they would all miss this "wonderful man".
"Words can hardly express our gratitude for the dedication and service he provided us," Mr Cohen said.
"Despite his extensive commitments to other voluntary groups, he was always there for us at functions and services. His advice often provided us with a valuable direction. We will miss his steady hand.
"The Illawarra Vietnam Veterans Association , our community, his friends and family, and the nation have lost a wonderful man."
Heavy action in Vietnam
The story of Coral and Balmoral is a torrid read. Michael Howard said as a teenager he'd ask his dad questions, trying to understand the feeling of being in a shooting war.
"How did you feel in that situation? What were you thinking? And he talked a bit about that from time to time.
"He talked about how they were very well trained, they knew what they were doing. They were well equipped, they were confident in themselves and each other.
"He said, whilst you might have been apprehensive, you were doing your job and that's what you did.
"He was a very young company commander too. He was 28 years old when he was leading, you know, more than 100 blokes.
"I look back at that stuff, and knowing a lot more now about some of the engagements that they had there, where they were in all sorts of trouble and they're on their own to a certain extent ... you kind of wonder how the hell they got through that stuff.
"Sometimes they were lucky. Always they were well trained and they worked hard."
In later years they were different stories.
"It's funny, wherever I went in my career [Michael is a police officer in Canberra] - I've moved in sort of similar circles with senior military and police around the country - people will say 'you're not Hori Howard's son are you?'.
"So I say 'yeah'. And they go, 'oh, mate, have I got a story about the old man.
"I'm not surprised - everyone, everyone had a story."
Tributes for Hori
Sure enough, after Hori's death tributes flowed from far and wide.
"Major General Howard served in the Australian Army from 1959 until 1990 including operational service in South Vietnam and as director general of operations and plans for the Australian Army," RSL NSW said in a statement following his death.
"Major General Howard proudly wore the RSL NSW badge and supported his mates for 32 years, after discharging from the army.
"He was a respected vice-president (2012-2017) and president (2017-2024) of the Austinmer-Thirroul RSL sub-branch.
"He will be sadly missed by his fellow members.
"His dedication and service to his country, and his selflessness in volunteering his time to support local veterans and their families will always be remembered by RSL NSW."
The Royal Australian Regiment Association Royal Australian Regiment Association paid tribute to Hori on his passing, calling him "one of our tribal elders", and saying "your duty has been done".
NSW SES acting commissioner Damien Johnston offered his condolences on behalf of the SES to Hori's family.
"Hori was one of our longest serving director generals, who left a lasting legacy on the NSW SES, and he will be sorely missed," he said.
Hori is survived by son Michael and daughter-in-law Paula, daughter-in-law Melanie, grandchildren Patrick, Liam, Madeleine and Ben, and his brother Kerry.
A memorial service for Major General Brian "Hori" Howard will be held at Club Thirroul at 11am on Thursday, June 6.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.