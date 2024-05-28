Cold Chisel includes Wollongong on 50th anniversary tour

Seminal Aussie rockers Cold Chisel will celebrate 50 years together with The Big Five-0 Tour that will stop in Wollongong later this year.
Jimmy Barnes, fit again after a number of health scares, will front the 50th anniversary tour which will kick off in Armidale on October 5.
The New England university town is where Cold Chisel based themselves back in 1974-1975 while Don Walker completed his university studies.
They'll make it to the WIN Entertainment Centre on October 15.
The band isn't touring to promote a new album but rather, a press release said: "because we all love playing gigs together".
The Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne gigs will be staged under a specially constructed, 10,000 capacity Big Top tent.
It will feature floor and bleacher seating plus a general admission standing area across the rear half of the venue.
It's a nod to the band's legendary An Evening with the Circus Animals shows in 1982 which closed with Barnes singing Goodbye (Astrid, Goodbye) while riding pillion on a motorbike racing up a trapeze wire.
Back in 2020, the band, according to one reviewer "rocked Wollongong like it was 1979" at Stuart Park and before that there was the One Night Stand tour of 2015.
Fan presale from 12 noon (local times) on Friday, May 31. General Public onsale from noon (local times) on Tuesday, June 4.
