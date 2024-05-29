The three Illawarra and South Coast towns named as NSW's top tourism spots

The southern Illawarra town of Kiama has taken out the award for NSW's Top Tourism Town, beating Ballina, in second place, and Newcastle, in third.
The south coast towns of Huskisson and Berry also took out awards for the top Tiny and Small tourism town, announced at the Local Government NSW Destination and Visitor Economy Conference in Wagga Wagga.
Tourism Industry Council boss Paula Martin said the three Illawarra and South Coast towns were "shining beacons" in regional NSW.
"With their picturesque landscapes, rich historical significance, abundance of activities, and warm welcoming community spirit, Huskisson, Berry and Kiama have become shining beacons in regional NSW's tourism landscape," she said.
"These towns represent the epitome of what visitors seek-an immersive and revitalising experience that will leave a lasting impression, showcasing the very best that NSW has to offer."
These vibrant towns set our state apart from other visitor destinations."
Huskisson was lauded for being the ultimate destination for adventurers and food lovers, with 16 white sand beaches where you can swim with whales or boom-net with dolphins.
Berry, which got a "hall of fame" award for winning the top prize three years running, drew praise for award-winning restaurants, stunning vineyards, abundance of shopping opportunities and a warm community.
Kiama was acknowledged for its wealth of natural wonders, including national parks, beaches and waterfalls.
The three towns will now represent NSW at the upcoming Australian Top Tourism Town Awards, scheduled to be held later this year.
Top Tiny Tourism Town (population under 1,500 residents)
Top Small Tourism Town (population between 1,500 and 5,000 residents)
Top Tourism Town (population over 5,000 residents)
Wollongong - which took third place last year - did not compete for the 2024 title, but Shellharbour had hoped to have it's tourism prowess recognised and was named a finalist.
The public was then invited to cast their votes, more than 10,000 people voicing their opinions to determine the winners.
In its itinerary, Kiama tapped into the nostalgia of people heading to the town for family holidays during summer, naming the food and natural wonders of the hinterland as drawcards.
Shellharbour's bid mentioned Killalea, a visit to the HARS Museum at Shellharbour Airport and the "jewel in the crown" that is the marina.
