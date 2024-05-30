Woonona residents face whopping $600k bill as flood-hit Collins Creek eats their land

Residents of Woonona have been told by Wollongong City Council they are responsible for the creek which is slowly eroding their land.
This is because the council doesn't carry out work on private property, a council spokesperson said.
For three years Sarah Derrington has lived in a townhouse development that sits close to Collins Creek.
She says the creek was diverted in the '60s to flow in a different direction but recent weather events has seen it revert to its natural path.
Flooding in April "wiped away" even more of the creek bed so that it now impacts their backyards.
"The creek is trying to come through my house," Ms Derrington said.
"It's because the land wasn't developed back in the day properly, the natural path of the creek is to go straight.
"They should have put a retaining wall on back then because that's just how erosion happens."
She claimed that fixing the problem and protecting the nine townhouses in the development could cost as much as $600,000, after a geotechnical investigation by the Unanderra engineering consultancy firm TerraInsight.
She said residents cannot claim for any damage to their backyards through their insurance companies as erosion is not covered.
"It could be structural now because it's really close ... there's a three-metre drop 60 centimetres from the primary structure."
A council spokesperson acknowledged some residents have concerns about erosion affecting private property but said the responsibility is shared.
"Around 60 per cent of identified water courses in our Local Government Area are on private property," they said.
"This means we have a shared responsibility as a community to ensure that these waterways are appropriately maintained.
"Both private property owners and councils are responsible for safeguarding their own assets against such events.
"In general, the responsibility for managing and protecting land rests with its property owners. Council does not conduct works on private land to protect privately-owned assets."
Wollongong City Council's draft budget includes plans to invest $26 million into upgrading stormwater infrastructure over the next four years.
More information on the council's creek maintenance can be found here.
