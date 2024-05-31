Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Turbulence at the top at UOW as HR boss, head of global strategy resign

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated May 31 2024 - 5:11pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
High turnover in top echelons at UOW.
High turnover in top echelons at UOW.

The University of Wollongong is losing its top human resources chief, its head of global strategy, and the executive dean of business and law, continuing a series of departures at the top in recent months which included the vice-chancellor (V-C).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.