The Illawarra stories that helped push for change in pregnancy and birth care

Dapto woman Naomi Bowden was forced to watch her five-hour-old stillborn baby be placed in a styrofoam box by police at Wollongong Hospital before having to spend the night in the maternity ward surrounded by newborns crying.
Calderwood mum Lauren felt unable to form a connection with her second-born son after a traumatic birth which scarred her for life.
Lee-Ann Hart has psychological and physical scars that remain 29 years after she "gave birth to my daughter twice" when a doctor pushed her baby back inside her and caused massive internal injuries.
And 19-year-old Adelai felt robbed of the first weeks with her first child after a traumatic birth and the way she was treated afterwards.
These are a tiny sample of the hundreds of harrowing stories Illawarra women have shared during the NSW inquiry into birth trauma over the past year.
Wollongong midwives also came forward, and told of hospital staff laughing at women's birth plans, bullying and coercing women into having inductions or caesareans in a system "designed by middle aged white men for throughput and expediency" instead of the experience of women.
And some women shared their experiences of positive birth, to show the way forward and demonstrate what needs to be done to stop birth trauma being a widespread and far too common part of the state's birthing system.
On the strength of these submissions, a hearing was held in Wollongong, where the region's health chief issued a public apology.
A day later, Health Minister and local politician Ryan Park said he was brought to tears, and admitted that things must change.
Now, with the inquiry publishing its final report, including 43 recommendations that would change pregnancy and birth care to avoid trauma, the government has a chance to take action.
In an opinion piece for the Mercury on the eve of the inquiry's findings, Mr Park agreed more must be done to prevent birth trauma.
"We will now carefully consider the findings of the parliamentary inquiry, but I am pleased to say work is already underway in some areas," he said.
"Where there are immediate lessons to be learned and implemented from this inquiry, we will do that."
"I'm grateful for the hard work from the Inquiry Chair Emma Hurst MLC, the inquiry committee and the many advocacy groups such as Better Births Illawarra."
"It's their commitment to bring these stories to light and push for change, and the bravery from parents and clinicians speaking up that means we can work together to make a difference."
The government now has three months to formally respond to the inquiry.
