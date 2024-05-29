Albion Park CBD could be seized by gridlock

Without the Albion Park bypass that suburb's CBD faces a future of gridlock.
The Tripoli Way environmental impact statement (EIS) will be placed on exhibition for 30 days, following a vote by Shellharbour city councillors at Tuesday night's meeting.
A traffic impact assessment that formed part of the EIS ran some traffic modelling programs, to see what the situation would be like in 2041 without the Tripoli Way road being built - the programs "gridlocked".
"Essentially, the traffic demand by 2041 is very high for the available capacity within the Albion Park Town Centre (without Tripoli Way) to be absorbed," the assessment stated.
"This leads to a standstill and vehicle blockage across all the roads within the study area, which in turn does not allow the entire traffic demand to be released within the model network."
The report stated the average delay through Albion Park without the bypass would be more than two minutes in both the 2041 morning and evening peaks, compared to around 30 seconds with the bypass.
The EIS outlined what could happen if the Tripoli Way extension is not built.
"This option would result in continued delays and further declines in traffic flows within Albion Park which would worsen as traffic flows increase with future predicted population increases in the Albion Park, Tullimbar and Calderwood areas," the EIS stated.
"Waiting times at intersections would lengthen due to the increased traffic volumes. There would continue to be road closures due to flooding.
"Furthermore, the "No Action" option would jeopardise any further economic development opportunities for the Albion Park town centre."
The EIS states the bypass would feature two lanes from the western end at Broughton Avenue to the Calderwood Road intersection, where it would become four lanes through to Terry Street.
It did state residences along its route would be affected by the "significant increase in traffic".
"However the significant improvements within the overall traffic network as a result of the construction would be of significant benefit to the local community as a whole," the EIS said.
"In addition, the detailed design phase would consider opportunities to minimise traffic impacts on nearby residence where possible."
