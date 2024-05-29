Calls to fix 'unsafe' Dapto road where elderly man was killed in car crash

One of the last things an elderly Dapto man did before he was killed in a horror road crash was buy food for his lunch and some pears to feed the birds.
He loved feeding the birds, IGA Dapto Parkside staff said, and was especially happy that pears were on sale that day.
The 74-year-old man had just walked out of the busy Lakelands Drive supermarket, strolled down the hill and was crossing the road when he was struck by a car.
Bystanders rushed to do CPR, as did police when they arrived, but the man died just 150 metres from the supermarket at about 10.45am on Tuesday, May 28.
"I didn't know his name but he was one of our regular customers, he was pleasant and polite. He was very good for his age, he was very fit," IGA Dapto Parkside owner Marina Tudzarov said.
"We are all shocked in a way about how fragile life is, how you're here one minute and gone the next."
The day after the crash residents and workers have called for road safety upgrades.
The crash occurred on Lakelands Drive, near the intersection of Wyndarra Way and Parkside Drive.
The area is filled with families, there's two preschools and a busy squash court centre within 200 metres, and two primary schools a little further down the road.
While the cause of this fatal crash is still under police investigation, Ms Tudzarov said she has seen many motorists speed down the hill from her supermarket towards this busy intersection.
"There's so many people trying to get in and out [of the supermarket parking lot] and then there's the squash courts and it [the road] does dip and people do speed," she said.
"It is a bad intersection at the bottom of the hill ... a roundabout would be good and a crossing for young kids."
Koonawarra father Zeke Campbell regularly pushes his three-week-old son Bronson in a pram through this area.
"Everyone speeds down the hill towards the roundabout [at Fowlers Road]," he said.
Each day he walks his younger sisters, who are in grade 6 and 3, through this intersection because he fears for their safety amid speeding cars.
"There needs to be a pedestrian crossing, maybe speed humps and Lakelands Drive so people don't speed," Mr Campbell said.
Parkside Plaza worker Annelise Nimmo has seen other accidents at this intersection, but none as serious as the one on Tuesday.
"It's an unsafe road, they need to put in some speed humps to get people to slow down," she said.
"It's bad first thing in the morning at school drop off and going to work, and then again in the afternoon."
Dapto resident Vanessa, who asked for her surname not to be used, lives metres from where the fatal occurred.
"There's hoons, you see people doing skids and there's dirt bikes," she said of some of the bad drivers.
"There's speeding and it's a high pedestrian area."
Police have called on witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward.
The 43-year-old female driver of the car involved was treated by NSW Ambulance for shock and was taken to Wollongong Hospital for mandatory testing.
The woman has since been released from hospital and no charges have been laid.
