Shellharbour council lets failed developer off the hook for $50,000 debt

It was a bitter pill to swallow for Shellharbour City Council's councillors as they agreed to waive a $50,000 debt owed for using council-owned car parking spaces this week.
"I'm not comfortable with letting people off the hook like that," Cr Petreski said.
"I'm not comfortable with it either," Mayor Homer said.
It's no wonder councillors weren't comfortable after the developer behind the Elevation 77 apartment building in Shellharbour's city centre went bust, owing creditors $1.6m, including tens of thousands to the council for occupying car parking spaces on Moolawang Place.
Our reporter Connor Pearce, tells the story.
Meanwhile, the same council is also feeling the pressure to deliver on the new housing targets set by NSW Premier Chris Minns.
Shellharbour is tasked with delivering 3,800 new homes by 2029, and more than 18,000 homes need to be delivered in the Illawarra in the next five years. Connor Pearce and Natalie Croxon have the full story.
