Smith's Hill's own playwright about to make curtain call with his first musical

Over the course of his career, teacher Bryan Cutler has written numerous plays for students to perform, but never a musical - until now.
Smith's Hill High School's prolific playwright has penned his first musical, Artificial, as his last work for students.
It is perhaps an unusual choice for someone who has "never been a big musical fan" and initially began writing for students when he asked those at a former job in Windsor if they were interested in a play without songs.
"It was about writing a story without songs getting in the way," Mr Cutler said.
But this year, looking around at the wealth of musical talent in his year 12 drama class, he suggested a musical - and the students jumped on it.
"I was stuck from that point in time... so that's how it all came about, and I'm really glad it did," Mr Cutler said.
"I've had so much fun creating the songs and creating the story... it's given a new lease of life, fresh air to the process for the last performance, last production."
For the first time, Mr Cutler's production also has a 17-piece orchestra, conducted by fellow teacher Kathleen Russo; another teacher, Lisa Wellings, has come on board too as vocal coach and co-director.
While he hadn't written a musical before, Mr Cutler had a background in music so composing the songs wasn't an issue - the challenge instead lay in ensuring they served the musical and built the characters.
Mr Cutler's works typically reflect a societal issue, and Artificial is no exception.
"We know that artificial intelligence poses an existential threat to the arts as a whole," he said.
"But I've taken it from a position that most of the damage being done by artificial intelligence, in my opinion, is being done by humans controlling artificial intelligence."
There was a fear of what happened if AI became self-aware, Mr Cutler said, but he looked through a more optimistic lens to ask: what happened if we didn't respond with aggression but tried to engage?
Artificial tells a Romeo and Juliet-like story of Aria Imagination, AI which has the capacity to feel and falls for a human called Kate Seymour, who perceives more than other people.
Year 12 student Ivy McIntosh stars as Kate in her fourth Cutler production.
A self-described "huge musical theatre nerd", she couldn't wait to audition when she found out Mr Cutler had written a musical.
"He's got this very unique style of writing. It's always very funny and a little bit edgy... He's also an incredible songwriter, so all of the songs are really, really good," Ivy said.
Michael McCann brings life to one of the show's many villains, Broadway Bilson.
He was also not a musical fan but said Mr Cutler created an "amazing environment".
"So I was like, 'I cannot miss out on this'," Michael said of his decision to audition.
"It's my last year. It's Cutler's last one. It's gonna go out with a bang."
Michael and Ivy are among about 50 students who comprise the cast and crew, who this week are in final rehearsals before opening night on Friday, May 31.
Mr Cutler might hold the title of teacher, but he said it was the students who had taught him just as much.
"They have changed me a person and they've shown me how to be more appreciative, understanding and supportive as a person," he said, adding that coming together for rehearsals felt a bit like a family gathering.
Mr Cutler is nearing retirement from teaching - although he has not made a decision on when he will finish up - and feels now is a good time to put down the pen, at least when it comes to school plays.
He said traditions were great but they had to be replaced, and now the "soil is fertile for other traditions to blossom and bloom".
Instead, Mr Cutler will focus his creative energy on other endeavours, especially his YouTube channel, The Institute of Pop, where he will share his plays in case other schools are interested in putting them on.
Speaking a couple of days ahead of opening night, he said he was feeling great about his final production.
"I think [the students] are going to be spectacular, and I think there's a real sense of pride and sadness and excitement that this is the last one," Mr Cutler said.
