Bass Point quarry drops solar power plan, says trucks won't be a problem

Bass Point quarry operator Hanson has dropped its plan to build a massive solar power system, saying the proposal to generate 5MW of electricity wasn't feasible now.
It had planned to construct the large system on the northern edge of its quarry, close to homes at Shell Cove but facing north-northeast.
Hanson has also responded to Shellharbour City Council planners' concerns about damage to the road surface under its plans to truck in 160,000 tonnes of waste concrete and 40,000 tonnes of glass yearly for crushing at Bass Point.
The council had told the Major Projects planning process that the road surface where Dunmore Rd meets Southern Cross Blvd had been damaged, "largely due to the 500 truck movements per day generated by the Bass Point Quarry".
The council said traffic management plans by the quarry had not provided "explicit consideration to the growth or change of traffic demand in the region".
Given the significant increase in traffic on Dunmore Rd, the council wanted a condition of approval for Hanson to include regular revision of the traffic impacts.
But Hanson said in its response that "it is not the job of the project to assess or manage underlying traffic growth".
Its proposal to bring in concrete and glass for crushing would not increase the number of truck movements, currently capped at 500 per day.
This was because the concrete and glass would be coming in trucks which would otherwise have been returning to Bass Point empty.
A Hanson spokeswoman said the council's road concerns "will be addressed during the modification process for Hanson's application to undertake recycling of aggregate products at the quarry".
Hanson's solar power plan was proposed to generate 5MW of electricity, 2MW of which would power the quarry operations, while sending 3MW to the power grid.
It had sought approval for the scheme through the NS Major Projects planning process before withdrawing its bid to build the giant solar array.
This came after Shellharbour City Council had made a submission asking for detailed assessment of visual impacts.
"Detailed assessment of the likely visual impacts, (including any glare, reflectivity and night lighting) of all components of the project (including, transmission lines and any other ancillary infrastructure) on Killalea Regional Park, Bass Point Reserve and Shell Cove residences is required," the council wrote.
"Measures to mitigate and/or manage potential impacts are to be included."
Hanson had not yet responded to the advice.
A spokeswoman for Hanson said the solar system may be reconsidered in the future.
"After careful consideration and investigation, Hanson determined the proposed project was not feasible at this time," she said.
"However, Hanson will consider revisiting the concept of installing a solar power system at Bass Point Quarry in the future."
