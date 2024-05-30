'Give me the keys': Parolee punched ex-friend during Wollongong carjacking

A parolee who has spent the majority of his adult life locked up has learnt his fate for a violent Wollongong carjacking in which he punched the driver in the head.
Justin Diaz, 24, had been friends with the victim, Daniel Dafkovski, for 12 months when he carjacked him with a male co-offender on the afternoon of May 5, 2023.
Dafkovski drove his blue Nissan Micra towards the 76-78 Cliff Road units with a female passenger in tow. The woman got out and went inside the apartment block.
On her way back to Dafkovski, Diaz walked past her and asked, "Is Dafko with you?" to which she responded, "Yeah".
"Right sweet, tell him I'm coming over," he told her.
The woman asked Dafkovski to unlock the doors and he immediately felt a barrage of punches to his head, putting his arms up to protect himself.
Dafkovski recognised Diaz, but didn't know a second man who was attacking him while armed with a knife.
"Give me the keys, give me the keys," Diaz demanded.
Dafkovski managed to get out of the car while still being assaulted before he ran south down Cliff Road.
When he turned around, he saw his vehicle driving off in the opposite direction.
Dafkovski was due to meet a friend at the time and managed to flag down his vehicle, with the pair heading off to hunt for the stolen car.
He called triple-0 while following his car through North Wollongong. Dafkovski watched as Diaz, his co-offender, and the woman got out of his car near MacCabe Park.
Diaz removed Dafkovski's belongings including a backpack and clothes from the vehicle and gave them to a man.
Dafkovski then followed the group who continued to drive his vehicle through Warrawong. The triple-0 operator advised them to stop as police began following.
Diaz' co-offender, who was behind the wheel of the Nissan, crashed into the back of a truck at Windang as he attempted to evade police.
The trio got out of the car and ran off in different directions.
Upon Diaz' arrest, he told police he was in the car as he was getting a lift to his girlfriend's house and had no recollection of the events as he was asleep in the passenger seat.
But he came clean when he dialled into Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to assault with intent to take and drive and possessing a small amount of meth.
Defence barrister Matthew Barnes said there were no elements of planning involved in the crime and that Diaz, who self-medicated his ADHD with methamphetamines, is at risk of institutionalisation.
Diaz was on parole for a reckless wounding at the time of the offence, DPP prosecutor Jacqueline Azad said.
Ms Azad argued there was a serious need for Diaz to be supervised given that he has spent the last six years behind bars, except for two months he has spent on parole.
Magistrate Claire Girotto imposed a two-year jail sentence and a non-parole period of one year. With time already served, he is due to be released on Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.