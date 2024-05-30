Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

'I wanted to flick it so many times': Marschke relishing belated NRL chance

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 30 2024 - 1:56pm, first published 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jesse Marschke will step into the considerable shoes of absent Dragons skipper Ben Hunt against Penrith on Saturday. Picture by Anna Warr
Jesse Marschke will step into the considerable shoes of absent Dragons skipper Ben Hunt against Penrith on Saturday. Picture by Anna Warr

The star-studded hill at Kogarah in round two said it all about the Dragons newest No. 7 Jesse Marschke.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
Watch as Wollongong's Australian walking footballer scores a goal at the World Cup
Steve Dunwell, Nicke Greathead and Tanya Sabell represented Australia at the recent International Walking Football Federation (IWFF) World Championships in the UK. Pictures supplied
Tanya Sabell was one of Australia's best players in the UK
Agron Latifi
No comments
'I wanted to flick it so many times': Marschke relishing belated NRL chance
Jesse Marschke will step into the considerable shoes of absent Dragons skipper Ben Hunt against Penrith on Saturday. Picture by Anna Warr
Marschke will step into Ben Hunt's No. 7 jumper on Saturday.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
Meet the Illawarra footballing teams on the journey towards State Cup glory
Shellharbour's senior female side will take on UTS FC on Sunday, June 2 in the Football NSW State Cup. Picture - Richieriches Sports Shots
Judy Masters Oval, Balgownie will play host to six games.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Dragons Den

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.