'I wanted to flick it so many times': Marschke relishing belated NRL chance

The star-studded hill at Kogarah in round two said it all about the Dragons newest No. 7 Jesse Marschke.
The 26-year-old's NRL debut was a long time - and more than a few clubs - coming, including Newtown, Canterbury and most recently North Sydney.
Rugby league's littered with players who drift through different NSW Cup sides, but few leave with as many friendships as the likeable combo-half from Bundaberg.
It's why the likes of Angus Crichton, Connor Watson, Brandon Smith, Victor Radley and Terrell May were among the throng in the custom-made Marschke t-shirts as the Dragons took on the Cowboys.
His side didn't get the result, but it was memorable nonetheless.
"You're obviously doing it for yourself and your family, but you're also doing for your mates who've been beside you," Marschke said.
"I've experienced a lot of different clubs and I've made a lot of good mates out of my journey. I hold that close to my heart that they're still there supporting me.
"It was exciting to see them there screaming and shouting to finally see me do my thing. It is a surreal feeling and something that I'll cherish for the rest of my life.
"I'm very grateful for them because I probably wouldn't be where I am today without that."
He means in the very literal sense.
Without those friendships, who nows how long he may have stuck it out in what can feel like rugby league purgatory in the NSW Cup.
It's a grind to which few a truly suited or attuned, with plenty giving it up long before the 72 games Marschke notched there.
Joining the transit lounge was something that crossed his mind countless times as the tally grew.
"There were so many times I wanted to flick it away and jump back on the tools," Marschke said.
"It is a hard road and it does take a lot of persistence. You're part-time, a lot of players are on the tools, I'm a builder myself, and you're training four times a week or more.
"You've got to train just as hard, if not harder, than you would in a full-time system to get that opportunity and be able take it with two hands when it comes.
"It's a slog, but at the end of the day I set that goal in place and I wanted to achieve it.
"I just thought 'what is the point of just giving up now, you've spent 10 years of your life trying for something. You're almost there, why don't you just keep going that little bit more?' I wasn't going to stop until I got there.
"Whether I was 24 or 32, I was still going chase that dream of mine. That was that was my mentality around the whole thing and I'm very grateful to have gotten the opportunity at the end of it."
Though it's not the end. He's managed three more games since debuting and is looking to make the most of opportunities like Saturday's clash with the Panthers in which he'll wear the No. 7 in the absence of skipper Ben Hunt.
It was the carrot coach Shane Flanagan dangled in front of the 2023 NSW Cup Player of the Year in bringing him to the club in January, aware the Dragons would be without their skipper come Origin time.
"In the preseason he did mention that, but that was also dependent on on the type of footy I was playing in NSW Cup," Marschke said.
"The opportunity was there, it was just up to me whether I was going to take that opportunity, and I have it this weekend.
"It's my most preferred position, I feel most comfortable at seven or six. They're big shoes to fill there, [Hunt's] such a star player for our team and he's a big leader of it.
"When you spend so long chasing your debut, when you finally get there you do feel young, but I'm also that little bit older as well.
"I think as a half I've sort of matured as my game's gone on and I can see the game a little bit differently to what I could four years ago.
"That definitely helps in that position, so I'm just going to keep it simple, stick to our game plan, but not forget to play footy myself."
Marschke said he and some of the Dragons' other off-contract call-ups will have plenty to play for against an Origin and injury-depleted Panthers this week.
"You've definitely got to set new goals in what you're doing and that's my game plan, play consistent NRL and hopefully score [a contract] at the end of that," he said.
"It's just about playing your best footy, being consistent and hopefully continuing the journey that way.
"It's a great opportunity for people to stand up this week. Obviously they're missing a few Origin players too, but they're a team with a lot of depth.
"Every player that steps up in that role always does a job for them. We're going to have to do the same thing and match that."
