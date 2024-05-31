'I want to be playing NRL every week': recalled Couchman not looking back

Dragons youngster Toby Couchman insists he's on board with the Shane Flanagan revolution at the club, despite having to wait 13 rounds for his first taste of NRL action this year.
Couchman forced his way onto former coach Anthony Griffin's radar with a stand-out preseason performance against St Helens in February last year, earning a first grade debut in the Dragons season-opener a month later.
A week earlier, the club extended he and twin brother Ryan's contracts until the end of 2025, with Toby tallying 15 games and Ryan notching five before the season was out.
It was also a year Griffin failed to see out, with the club sacking him after a 2-8 start before employing Flanagan as his successor in June.
Flanagan's wasted no time overhauling the club's roster, bolstering the forward stocks with the likes of Tom Eisenhuth, Hame Sele, Luciano Leilua and Raymond Faitala-Mariner.
Brothers Francis and Michael Molo have also been re-signed, with the additional forward depth keeping the Couchmans in NSW Cup thus far in 2024.
While he admits it's been naturally frustrating, Toby says he's had no reason to doubt his place in Flanagan's future plans for the club as he prepares for Saturday's clash with Penrith.
"I'm was pretty confident that Flano wants us here," Couchman said.
"I've been named 18th man a few times, so I know I've been close. Woolfy (NSW Cup coach Ben Woolf) has given me a fair bit of feedback, which would have no doubt come from Flano as well.
"A lot has changed here and we're definitely trending up as a club. I've obviously played a lot more Cup this year than I did last year, there's been some guys ahead of me that have been doing quite well, so it is what it is.
"At the end of the day, I've got great teammates in Cup, I really love Wollfy (Ben Woolf) as a coach, so it's pretty easy to show up and play the best you can each week.
"I want to be playing NRL every week, that's the goal, but you've just got to do your job wherever you're asked to play. I get an [NRL] opportunity now so I'm super excited."
Couchman's opportunity comes with Jaydn Su'A called up for Queensland Origin duty and Hame Sele facing an extended stint on the sideline after suffering a fractured shoulder in last week's heavy loss to the Bulldogs.
The Panthers are even more decimated, missing star halves Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai, key forwards Isaah Yeao and Liam Martin, and star fullback Dylan Edwards.
It's an opportunity on several fronts for Couchman, but he won't be looking to make up for 13 weeks' lost time in a single outing.
"I'm not going to try to do anything heroic, I'm just just going to do what I need to do to help the team win," he said.
"No matter what game you play, you're going out to win. Getting Penrith in the Origin period, obviously they're going to be missing some guys, but we are too.
"We've got three guys from Origin and Hame and Birdy are out injured, so both teams are missing some guys. We're not really looking into that too much.
"I want to play first grade every week so I get a chance to impress this weekend. I've been confident [I'm ready] all year, but the last two wins in Cup especially give me even more confidence.
"We've beaten two really strong teams there and we've started to find our identity in how we want to play. I've found a bit of form myself as well, so I'm confident."
It will be just the second time he and Ryan have featured at NRL level together having spent most of their time in the NRL squad competing for the one spot.
"He's obviously a bit of competition, but it'll be good to play with him again at NRL level," Couchman said.
"We have quite a quite a strong combination when we play together and I love playing with him when we've been in NSW Cup.
"If he did get a call up and I didn't, I would have been happy for him, but every time get to [play together] it's something special."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.