'This should have been you': The words that brought a Thirroul product home

You should've been here.
Amid the jubilation of Thirroul's epic grand final victory last season, Butchers coach Jarrod Costello said exactly what Nelson Sharp was thinking after jumping the WIN Stadium fence to join the celebrations.
A dyed-in-the-wool Butcher, Sharp claimed Under 18s and First Division premierships in consecutive years in the blue and white in 2019-20.
After the 2021 season was aborted, he spent subsequent seasons with Mounties and then Mittagong in the Macarthur competition last year.
It meant he was on the WIN Stadium hill, and not the pitch, when the Butchers saw off Collegians 24-18 to claim the 2023 premiership, a decade on from its previous title triumph.
Having watched Under 18s teammates Caleb Hocking, Ammon Cairney, Josh Martin and Jye Patterson play key roles - the latter the match-winning try - Sharp felt the itch to return home.
It meant Costello didn't have to go the hard sell when he picked up the phone to entice him back in November.
"After the siren went at the grand final we all ran onto the field and I was looking for Jacko (Costello)," Sharp recalled.
"I found him and he gave me a big hug and said 'this should have been you, you should have been here'. That kind of stuck with me.
"Jacko bred a lot of us through 2017-18-19 when we won the 18s and about six of us played a bit of Presidents Cup in that COVID year (2020).
"We won the reserve grade competition that year before the boys got the over the line last year.
"I couldn't have been more proud of the boys, but deep down I was thinking 'I wish that was me out there'.
"When Jacko gave me a call in November, I just thought it was time to come back home and play for Thirroul again."
While the Butchers are yet to fully hit their groove in the team stakes, Sharp says the blue and white jumper has never fit more perfectly on the personal front.
"There's nothing better. You're actually playing for the jersey," he said.
"Coming through the juniors at Gibbo Park, we know everyone hates coming and playing there, but we absolutely love it.
"Even there's no grass on the field, there's nothing better than playing at Gibson Park, pulling that blue and white jersey on, and getting it for our home fans.
"Whenever you start a season, of course you want to win the grand final, but we've got a big emphasis on going back-to-back this year.
"We haven't done it in a hundred years, so we've put last year to the side. Everyone reckons we're the hunted, but we've got some hunting to do."
While he experienced plenty in his time away, Sharp says nothing compares to the Thirroul-Wests rivalry that will see its next instalment at Parrish Park on Saturday.
The Devils came from 12-0 down at halftime to claim a 16-12 victory in the season-opener at Gibbo, with the Butchers desperate to return serve in spoiling the Devils Old Boys' Day this time around.
"I think everyone in the Illawarra League knows that Thirroul and Wests hate each other for 80 minutes," Sharp said.
"Beating them at their home ground on their Old Boys' Day would be a special one, but you could play it at Dapto, Thirroul versus Wests is always fiery and puts a different taste in the mouth.
"Jacko hasn't tried to rev us up too much but he's had a big emphasis on the fact they took two points at our home ground when we could have put it to bed.
"That's our big goal now, to go out to Sid Parrish Park, ruin their Old Boys Day, and really kick-start our season again."
Elsewhere, Corrimal host De La Salle at Ziems Park on Saturday, the latter looking bounce back after being ambushed by an undermanned Dapto last week.
High on the ensuing confidence, the Canaries will be looking to make it two wins on the trot when they head to Collegians on Sunday.
