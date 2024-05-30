Mugshots reveal Illawarra women on the run from police officers

The rap sheets of three women on the run from police have been released in an effort to catch the alleged offenders.
The women are aged between 22 and 28 years of age and they are wanted for a range of crimes.
Felicity Green is the youngest woman in the trio at 22 years old and she is wanted for an alleged assault related offence.
Lake Illawarra Police District officers said she is 155 centimetres tall with a thin build, brown hair and blue eyes.
She is known to frequent Warilla, Dapto and surrounding suburbs.
Cherie Bell is accused of stealing related offences.
The 48-year-old is 170cm tall with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.
She is known to frequent Blackbutt and Dapto.
Tabatha Alhovirta, aged 47, is wanted for alleged driving related offence/s.
Police said she is 160cm tall with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.
She is known to frequent Berkeley, Bellambi and surrounding suburbs.
If you have any information that could help police locate these women contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
