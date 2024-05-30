Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Mugshots reveal Illawarra women on the run from police officers

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
May 30 2024 - 11:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tabatha Alhovirta, Felicity Green and Cherie Bell are on the run from police. Pictures by Lake Illawarra Police District
Tabatha Alhovirta, Felicity Green and Cherie Bell are on the run from police. Pictures by Lake Illawarra Police District

The rap sheets of three women on the run from police have been released in an effort to catch the alleged offenders.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.