Kiama council reveals Blue Haven buyer

The aged care provider who is buying Kiama's Blue Haven site has 36 other facilities across two states.
Hall & Prior owns 23 aged care facilities in Western Australia and 13 in NSW. The Blue Haven Bonaira site will be its first in the Illawarra.
"We are looking forward to being part of the Illawara region and having a long-term relationship with Kiama Council and the local community," Hall & Prior's CEO Graeme Prior said.
The council made the decision to accept the Hall & Prior offer at an extraordinary meeting on Monday and commence drawing up a contract, after voting to sell the Bonaira site back in October 2022.
"After two and a half years of external pressure, internal turmoil and ever growing debt, with this decision, we've overcome all that to secure our financial future," Mayor Neil Reilly said.
Once the contract has been finalised, it will go back to council for endorsement, which is expected to happen in July.
Council and Hall & Prior expect settlement to occur in September this year, following final agreement and completion of pre-settlement conditions.
Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly has said it was a "good thing" that the ownership of Bonaira was changing.
"I'm excited to see our beloved Blue Haven Bonaira be acquired by a high-quality aged care provider who already operates a range of facilities in both NSW and Western Australia," Cr Reilly said.
"I welcome Hall & Prior to Kiama and the Illawarra region and look forward to a fruitful working relationship with them as we transition the business into their capable hands."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.