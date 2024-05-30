Man's death in Berkeley tennis court not suspicious, police say

The death of a man whose body was found inside a tennis court at Berkeley is not being treated as suspicious by police.
A motorist driving along Wilkinson Street spotted a person inside the tennis court at Berkeley Sports Centre and called triple-0 at about 7.40am Thursday, May 30.
Police and paramedics rushed to the location and performed CPR; however the man died at the scene.
"The man is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be in his 40s," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"A crime scene was established and an investigation commenced. The death is not being treated as suspicious."
After the discovery police door-knocked homes in the vicinity and provided a description of the clothes the man was wearing in the hope of identifying him.
A Berkeley resident who asked not to be named watched the emergency unfold.
"I looked out [my window] and saw a lady pull up and I thought that's a strange car pulling up," he said.
The resident believes the motorist made the triple-0 call.
"I don't know how he got in there [tennis court], the gate's always locked," the resident said.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
