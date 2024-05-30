Meet the Illawarra footballing teams on the journey towards State Cup glory

Illawarra football has a proud history when it comes to Football NSW's State Cup competition.
In 2023, Shellharbour and Balgownie juniors claimed the U18 female and U14 male titles respectively. This year, 14 sides will look to achieve their own glory with round three of the statewide knockout competition set to commence on Sunday, June 2.
BJFC president John Kampen said the club were happy to host the latest round of matches following Shellharbour FC hosting games in the first two rounds.
"We put in to host so that our two teams, as well as other teams from the region didn't have to travel all over the state," Kampen said.
"There's nothing like a home ground advantage. One of our teams had to travel to Albury for a game last year. So that's obviously costly for all the parents. Obviously with the travel as well our players aren't as fresh as if they were playing at home.
"So we've got our fingers crossed that we have teams progress past this round and right through to the end."
Football South Coast sides will play locally and out of area for round three of the statewide knockout competition.
Headlining the senior action will be All Age Women's sides Woonona and Shellharbour - two Illawarra Women's Premier League powerhouses.
Ron Fogarty's Shellharbour had a 1-0 away victory last round against Lokomotiv Cove FC last round and will travel to Mills Park to take on UTS FC.
The Sharks will be the headline fixture at Judy Masters, with Neil Castle's side coking up against Leichhardt Saints.
Here is the full schedule of games at Judy Masters Oval for this Sunday (June 2), followed by all the Illawarra teams in action across NSW.
To view the venues and times for games not being played locally, head to Football NSW's website for the draw.
