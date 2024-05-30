Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Junior Sport
Photos

Illawarra Sports High surfers star at Interschools titles at the Gold Coast

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated May 30 2024 - 4:15pm, first published 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Surfers Alice Hodgson, Ashton Mekisic, Jesse Fitzgibbon, Cruz Air and Ethan Rule from Illawarra Sports High excelled at the recent Australian Interschool Surfing Championships. Picture by Anna Warr
Surfers Alice Hodgson, Ashton Mekisic, Jesse Fitzgibbon, Cruz Air and Ethan Rule from Illawarra Sports High excelled at the recent Australian Interschool Surfing Championships. Picture by Anna Warr

A number of potential surfing stars of the future recorded impressive results for Illawarra Sports High School at the recent Interschools Championship at the Gold Coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from AFL
More from sports
Illawarra Sports High surfers star at Interschools titles at the Gold Coast
Surfers Alice Hodgson, Ashton Mekisic, Jesse Fitzgibbon, Cruz Air and Ethan Rule from Illawarra Sports High excelled at the recent Australian Interschool Surfing Championships. Picture by Anna Warr
And they're already back training at East Corrimal today...
Jordan Warren
No comments
Watch as Wollongong's Australian walking footballer scores a goal at the World Cup
Steve Dunwell, Nicke Greathead and Tanya Sabell represented Australia at the recent International Walking Football Federation (IWFF) World Championships in the UK. Pictures supplied
Tanya Sabell was one of Australia's best players in the UK
Agron Latifi
No comments
'I wanted to flick it so many times': Marschke relishing belated NRL chance
Jesse Marschke will step into the considerable shoes of absent Dragons skipper Ben Hunt against Penrith on Saturday. Picture by Anna Warr
Marschke will step into Ben Hunt's No. 7 jumper on Saturday.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
Meet the Illawarra footballing teams on the journey towards State Cup glory
Shellharbour's senior female side will take on UTS FC on Sunday, June 2 in the Football NSW State Cup. Picture - Richieriches Sports Shots
Judy Masters Oval, Balgownie will play host to six games.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Junior Sport

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.