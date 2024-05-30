Illawarra Sports High surfers star at Interschools titles at the Gold Coast

A number of potential surfing stars of the future recorded impressive results for Illawarra Sports High School at the recent Interschools Championship at the Gold Coast.
Jesse Fitzgibbon, Ethan Rule, Ashton Mekisic, Cruz Air, and Alice Hodgson all made the trip north to Queensland to take to the water against over 200 of the best junior surfers in Australia.
ISHS junior boys finished in third position, whilst Hodgson picked up fourth after her return from injury.
The tournament - which was held between May 22-24 - was the first Australian Interschool Surfing Championships in this style of format and as a result, Illawarra Sports High School talented surfing program co-ordinator Geoff Latimer said that the performances from the students was immensely impressive.
"To go up there and surf at a beach that we're unfamiliar against and going up against higher quality opponents, it was definitely good to make two finals and get two results," Latimer said.
"They had venues from northern Gold Coast all the way to Miami, which is near Burleigh. So it was a pretty big range of beaches they could use.
"The comp was on, but we turned it into a bit of a training trip including a breath work course that Mick Fanning and Joel Parkinson used to be involved in. So it turned into a whole training trip."
The Illawarra was strongly represented at the Championships, with students from Illawarra Grammar School (TIGS), Warilla High, and Bulli High also involved with the event.
Samuel Lowe from TIGS took out the senior boys individual event.
