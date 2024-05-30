Kiama council moves to ensure recycling bins are still collected

Kiama council is hoping to avoid a situation where residents' yellow-top recycling bins are not collected for almost three weeks due to the end of the existing contract.
The council papers for Monday's extraordinary meeting outlined that the current contract expires on June 30 and "the current contractor has advised that it is not interested in a short-term extension of the contract term".
The tender process for finding a new collector for the yellow bins is under way but the papers state that may not be completed in time for a decision on the contract to be made by councillors before the existing contract expires.
"Tender documents are currently being finalised to be released to the market in the coming weeks which will result in the assessment process being undertaken in mid-June and the recommendation to accept potentially not being available for the council meeting of June 18," the business papers stated.
With the next council meeting not scheduled until July 16, there was the concern that bins may not be collected for several weeks that month.
At Monday's meeting, councillors were asked to delegate to CEO Jane Stroud the ability to accept a tender and sign a contract before the June 30 deadline.
At the meeting Cr Jodi Keast noted there was a "placeholder meeting" scheduled for June 27 and asked why the contract couldn't be brought to councillors then to make a decision.
"The current contract is due to fall on the 30th of June and we thought that we should allow at least a week in order to transition to a new contract," Infrastructure and Liveability Director Michael Malone told councillors.
"So there wouldn't be enough time to form the contract appropriately on the night of the 27th before the 30th.
"Usually we have to do a letter of acceptance and exchange the contract details before the contract becomes live.
"I'm not sure that we can do that in the two days subsequent to the 27th. So we're trying to do this to avoid a situation where we could accidentally be without a contract."
In response to a question from Cr Kathy Rice, who said the council has "really caught ourselves in a bad position being only a month out now and the documents for the tender haven't been released".
Mr Malone acknowledged "we are running later than we had anticipated" and the move to delegate to the CEO was "to cater for that fact that we have effectively run out of time and try to do this in an appropriate way".
He added that it was "a relatively straightforward tender" and wasn't expecting any complications.
Cr Matt Brown supported to move to delegate to the CEO, saying otherwise "we'll be delaying important decisions again and we need to let our council officers get on with the job".
Councillors voted in favour of delegating the contract process to the CEO, with only Cr Keast voted against it.
