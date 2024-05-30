How random horse riders prompted this Calderwood pub's first Friday Hoedown

Sometimes the universe gives you a sign. Like when a group of people riding horses show up at your pub and order beers, it might be time to run a country event.
The Plough and Ale in Calderwood are doing exactly that, with their first "Friday Hoedown" this week on May 31, from 7pm, and they plan to do it on the last Friday of every month.
Plough and Ale had been looking at running an event like the hoedown for a little while but couldn't believe it when the riders arrived, Laundy Hotels' chief operating officer Justin Tynan said.
"When a group of people on horseback come down for a few beers we're like, hang on there's a market here," Mr Tynan said.
"They tied the horse up at the front and we didn't believe it."
The response from the community has been strong with 300 bookings for the night already says Mr Tynan, but bookings are not essential.
"There's obviously a lot of people who don't want to miss out."
To get in the spirit, the venue will be themed and staff will wear their best cowboy hats and boots.
Musician Gerard Masters will be provide the live music, playing a mix of new and old songs which Mr Tynan says plenty of people will be able to sing along with.
Beer will be served in growler jugs, cocktail specials will flow with whisky, and American-style barbecue pork ribs will be on the menu.
A country-themed night needs line dancing, and, thankfully, the Plough and Ale has planned ahead with classes on offer.
"I just thought it was classic country," Mt Tynan said.
"It's some basic steps, so if no one's done it before they can get up and then give it a bit of a crack.
"We thought we'd give everyone in the local area a bit of a chance to try it out themselves."
Mr Tynan hopes the country-themed event will bring the community together.
"You'll be able to walk in, see old John over there that you know but you haven't arranged to meet up.
"We hope that everyone in there will sort of know each other and just have a really good fun community time."
