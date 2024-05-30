Watch as Wollongong's Australian walking footballer scores a goal at the World Cup

A trio of Wollongong walking footballers represented Australia brilliantly at the recent International Walking Football Federation (IWFF) World Championships in the UK.
But without a doubt it was Tanya Sabell who excelled most, scoring a goal for her country and helping Australia to finish runners-up in the women's 50s tournament.
The Barrack Heights footballer was an integral member of Australia's squad, playing in all eight games contested.
Fellow Barrack Heights footballer Nick Greathead also had a great tournament, and was judged one of Australia's best players in the men's 60s side.
As was East Corrimal resident Steve Dunwell, who scored all of Australia's goals in the men's 70s campaign.
"To be fair we only scored two goals in our seven games but we did okay. We won one game, drew two and lost four, but three of those losses were 1-0 results. It could have been better results wise, but it was enjoyable nonetheless," Dunwell said.
"It was good to see Tanya do so well and help Australia to a runners-up trophy. Nick also played really well in the men's 60s team.
"I think we all enjoyed the experience, I know I did.
"I think there were over 70 Australians , including players, staff and partners, and most stayed in the same hotel.
"It really was a lot of fun and the fans created great atmosphere at the games. And the whole tournament was played in exceptional spirit from all the countries."
This year's IWFF showpiece ran May 17-19. Twelve countries featured in seven divisions, womens over 40s, 50s, 60s, and mens over 50s, 60s, 65s and 70s.
All games were played at the 10,000-seat stadium that is home to Chesterfield FC.
As the name suggests, walking football sees participants walk during games and is a non-contact version of the sport that focuses on passing, rather than speed. It's a sport that is attracting more participation numbers across Australia - particularly among the older generations.
However, the modified version of the round-ball game is open to people of all ages and abilities.
Walking football continues to increase in popularity in the region, with Football South Coast now providing multiple mid-week sessions for interested people.
Dunwell, Sabell and Greathead are all part of a thriving Wollongong and South Coast Walking Football community, based out of the University of Wollongong and other Football South Coast grounds.
"I thought my footballing days were over before I was introduced to walking football back in 2019," 74-year-old Dunwell said.
"Walking football gave me the opportunity to play again. I was 69 when I took it up and haven't looked back since."
Dunwell actually has the honour of scoring the first goal for Australia in Australia's first ever Walking Football World Championship match in 2019.
Australia went on to finish third in the championships after downing the all-powerful UK side.
"After that international tournament I had a double knee replacement and moved to Wollongong. Once I heeled I got back into walking football," Dunwell said.
"It's a great scene in Wollongong. Socially it's fabulous because we go for a beer at the pub afterwards on Wednesday nights.
"It keeps you fit and healthy and importantly it can be competitive or social, there's two sides to it, which suits everybody really."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.