Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Watch as Wollongong's Australian walking footballer scores a goal at the World Cup

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 30 2024 - 1:11pm, first published 12:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Dunwell, Nicke Greathead and Tanya Sabell represented Australia at the recent International Walking Football Federation (IWFF) World Championships in the UK. Pictures supplied
Steve Dunwell, Nicke Greathead and Tanya Sabell represented Australia at the recent International Walking Football Federation (IWFF) World Championships in the UK. Pictures supplied

A trio of Wollongong walking footballers represented Australia brilliantly at the recent International Walking Football Federation (IWFF) World Championships in the UK.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.