Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Tim's 26,232km run around the world brings him to Wollongong (of course)

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
May 31 2024 - 11:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tim Franklin has been running for more than 500 days and is on his 29th pair of shoes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, experiencing life near the beach.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.