Tim's 26,232km run around the world brings him to Wollongong (of course)

Tim Franklin has been running for more than 500 days and is on his 29th pair of shoes.
His journey began in Brisbane on December 3, 2022, and has taken him across five continents. He returned to Australia for the last leg early in February this year.
He arrives in Wollongong on a schedule. He needs to make it to Sydney before Saturday, June 1, where he's taking part in the Centennial Parkrun.
Mr Franklin decided to run around the world after meeting Tom Denniss, an Australian who ran around the world in 2013 (after setting off in 2011).
"I didn't even know it was a thing until I met him," Mr Franklin said.
"He planted the seed and ever since then I've been thinking about it, and then in December 2022 I just went after it."
As he reaches lunch on day 545 he jokingly asks his support crew if the food they have provided is edible.
The menu is the same as yesterday, a deli meat sandwich, in this case turkey, with cheese and mayo, and pasta salad for carbs on the side.
He needs the energy. He set off at 7am and will run until the sun goes down.
"Some days are easier than others and some days are super challenging, but I just keep taking one step at a time.
"But jeez, it's a privilege to be out here and have the means to do it, have the physical ability to do it. So why not enjoy it?"
Mr Franklin is running for charity raising money for three organisations: Inspiring Brighter Futures, Lung Foundation Australia and Wings for Life.
He has raised more than $34,000 already.
The journey has been a long one for Mr Franklin as he reaches the last 1000kms of his journey.
He'd been running 130 days when his father be sick and passed away.
"I managed to get home and say goodbye," Mr Franklin said.
"It was probably that emotional aspect of it, and then coming back and trying to start again, physically that's probably the hardest."
Through all the countries he has run through the support Mr Franklin has received has been "unbelievable".
"Every single person I've come across has been hospitable," he said.
"Always willing to help, interest in what I'm doing, how I'm doing it, where I'm from, how can they help.
"It's been amazing, to be honest."
The run will finish in Brisbane after 26,232kms and 23 countries.
"I'm just starting to let myself get excited by the fact that there's a finish line that's nearly visible."
