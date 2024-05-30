A sneak peek at WHSPA's first big musical since COVID

It has been years since students at Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts (WHSPA) have put on a big musical, having been stymied by COVID pandemic.
But they're ensuring that their return is marked with a bang as they stage a production of the massive ABBA jukebox hit, Mamma Mia!
They were finessing their performances on Thursday morning ahead of opening night that same day, with more than 100 students in the cast and crew.
Show producer and the school's head of music, Ruth Ellevsen, said COVID pandemic shut down the last major musical production, Matilda, the week before it began.
Ms Ellevsen said the school did a cabaret last year to refresh the skills of students, before diving into preparations for Mamma Mia!
"We thought it was a good musical to quickly gain back the skills COVID stopped [students] from getting," she said, explaining that students lost years of performance opportunities.
The music was great, Ms Ellevsen said, and the harmonies were challenging.
An orchestra of students from years eight to 12 are also involved, playing the Broadway scores - same as the professionals, helping them develop their skills.
Plus, Ms Ellevsen said, Mamma Mia! was a crowd-pleaser.
The students have been rehearsing since term three last year, under director Janet Cunningham.
Phoebe Cavanough, who stars as the lead Sophie, encouraged people to come along, saying it was a great show for singalongs.
Phoebe said she went to WHSPA to do musicals but this was her first, having finally gotten the opportunity to do one after COVID.
"I love ABBA. I love Mamma Mia! I love performing - it's a great experience," she said.
Playing Sophie's love interest Sky is Samuel Dyson, who has done previous musicals with Arcadians Theatre Group but never with his school so wanted to give it a go.
He too urged people to see the show.
"Everyone loves ABBA," Samuel said.
But fans of musicals and ABBA will have to get in quick.
Limited tickets are left for the shows, which run May 30 to June 1, and June 6 to 8.
"I'd love [the students] to have sold-out shows - they deserve it," Ms Ellevsen said.
Tickets are available at the WHSPAC box office via wollongong-h.schools.nsw.gov.au.
