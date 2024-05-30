Wolves look to stop the rot on derby day

We are approaching the halfway mark of the local football and in the Illawarra Premier League ... things are heating up.
There will be a hugely important clash at Wetherall Park when Port Kembla tackle Cringila on Saturday.
Don't forget the Wolves will face powerhouses Sydney United at Albert Butler Memorial Park on Sunday and the Mercury will be there to cover that one as well.
And don't forget the national teams: the Matildas play China on Friday while Kiama's Kye Rowles was included in Graham Arnold's latest Socceroos squad. They'll play Bangladesh in Dhaka on June 6 and Palestine in Perth on June 11.
