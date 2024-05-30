Ten Vietnamese nationals arrested in Calderwood over alleged $1m cannabis ring

Ten Vietnamese nationals have been arrested after detectives swooped on a Calderwood property and dismantled an alleged $1 million cannabis network.
The State Crime Command's drug and firearms squad, with assistance from Raptor squad detectives and Lake Illawarra police, raided a 11 hectare property on Calderwood Road at around 2.30pm on Wednesday, May 29 where they allegedly found the six men and four women.
During the raid, detectives allegedly uncovered and seized 250 kilograms of dried cannabis, which police claim is worth $1 million.
The men and women, aged between 28 to 64 years old, allegedly operated as a criminal group and knowingly took part in the supply of cannabis.
None of the accused persons appeared on screen at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, where defence lawyer CamVan York mentioned their matters and said no applications for bail would be made.
The alleged drug suppliers are from Sydney and their names are:
They are yet to enter pleas to taking part in supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, participating in a criminal group and contributing to criminal activity, and being found on a drug premises.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming formally refused bail for each matter and ordered a brief of evidence to be served on their lawyer.
All matters were adjourned to July 31.
