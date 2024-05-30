Illawarra anti-offshore wind farm petition fails to reach target

An Illawarra anti-wind farm group is distancing itself from a petition submitted to the NSW parliament, after the petition received less than the required amount to be debated in parliament.
In December 2023, an ePetition was launched with NSW parliament which called on parliament to oppose the Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone and a proposed offshore windfarm.
The lead petitioner is Mrs Jeannette Cullen, and in a post to an anti-offshore wind Facebook group, a user named Jenny Cullen announced the petition in January, with a link to the online form to complete the petition.
Over the next months, the petition is regularly shared to the same Facebook group, which has over 8000 members.
Other posts by other users suggest that the petition needs 20,00 signatures. ePetitions with over 20,000 signatures are debated in the Legislative Assembly.
By May, some posts raised concerns that the petition by then attracting 2,000 signatures is not getting enough traction, with one comment wondering why the petition is not garnering the same level of support as the petition to the federal government in 2023.
"Across the 3 Facebook pages who are opposed to OSW [offshore wind] there are over 15,000 members. There are currently 2,274 signatures on the petition" one user asked in early May.
"I just don't get how that can be, it's been doing the rounds for so long," another replies.
"Each time I've tried to sign it says already signed (even when I try a different email and hubby's name) which makes me think I must have signed already," an additional user replies.
Unlike the federal petition, signatories to the NSW petition must tick a box that confirms they are NSW residents and there are additional procedures to prevent duplication.
After reporting by the Illawarra Mercury of prizes on offer for signatures to the federal petition, an investigation found nearly 200 duplicates to the federal government petition, which attracted 11,291 signatures, however there could have been more.
"It's not possible to verify if people signed the petition using different names as well as email accounts," Susan Templeman, Labor MP and chair of the Standing Committee on Petitions said when the petition was tabled in federal parliament in November last year.
When the NSW petition closed on Sunday, May 26, it had attracted 2418 signatures. A petition to stop cockle collecting in Lake Illawarra attracted 3410 signatures in 2020.
The Illawarra Mercury approached Responsible Future (Illawarra Chapter) for comment on the petition after it closed, however a spokesperson said the petition was not launched by the association and therefore could not comment.
This is despite Jenny Cullen being referred to as the President of the association. The association's website also included links to the petition and a text box saying the petition was "initiated" by the organisation.
The association spokesperson said this was an error on the part of the site's web developer.
The petition was also promoted in anti-offshore wind farm groups with a video that includes the association's branding.
The Mercury requested comment from Jeannette Cullen, however the association declined, apologising for any confusion caused.
ePetitions with less than 20,000 signatures are forwarded to the minister responsible and the minister is required to reply within 35 days. This reply is then published in Hansard.
