Where the Illawarra Premier League's Port Kembla-Cringila clash will be won

Stuart Beedie's Port Kembla and Jorge De Matos' Cringila are both extremely confident heading into their Illawarra Premier League fixture at Wetherall Park, and have every reason to be.
The Zebras have gone on a run of four unbeaten in the league following a 2-1 loss to Wollongong United on April 28, whilst Cringila look back to their best after impressive wins against Wollongong Olympic and Bulli.
Both sides will be desperate for the three points on Saturday, June 1 for different reasons. Port Kembla will look to keep pace with the finals pack whilst the Lions are six points off ladder leaders Coniston.
Here's how the round 12 game will be won and lost, according to the coaches.
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to work out that if Port Kembla can keep the 2023 George Naylor Medallist Peter Simonoski quiet, it will go a long way to getting them a result. Easier said than done, but nonetheless a fact that is not lost on Beedie.
"Peter Simonoski is probably the best player in the league," Beedie said.
"He scores goals for fun, no matter whether Jorge uses him off the bench or if he starts. It doesn't matter, he'll end up scoring. So he's certainly going to be a threat, but they've got good players all over the park.
"They're a pretty well balanced side and very well coached."
One player the Lions will have to look out for is Port Kembla's newest signing, Tetsunari Nishimura. The Japanese national made an instant impact in Port's recent win 2-1 win against Coniston where he scored the winning penalty.
In his first hand full of games, he has impressed his coach Beedie, who expected him to provide plenty of influence on the result against Cringila.
"He certainly gives us different options up front. He's well built, he's aggressive and pretty quick. So he's one that I think will develop in the next few weeks."
Meanwhile in the opposing camp, the Lions are finding their groove following a hectic recent schedule including Australia Cup and Bert Bampton Cup games.
Since a 3-1 loss to Tarrawanna (and following a mini-break due to rain forcing games to be postponed), Cringila has looked a class above.
The team picked up a hugely important three points away against fellow title rivals Olympic, before dismantling Bulli 4-1 last round.
Originally assistant under Icko Atanasoski in 2022 before moving into the head coaching role last season, De Matos has helped transform Cringila into consistent title challengers.
The side broke a 14-year IPL finals drought in 2022, before reaching the grand final last year, falling to Coniston.
That loss at WIN Stadium is what is driving Cringila, according to De Matos.
"It leaves a sour taste when you finish runners up on grand final day and we finished second in the league [last year] as well," De Matos said.
"So that's definitely a sore point for us and it's something we've had to null over and use as motivation throughout pre-season and as we've gone into the season. So for us, the end goal is obviously there. But for the time being, it's just taking it week-by-week and putting ourselves in a position in order to execute that.
"I'm immensely proud of the boys and what we've accomplished over the last two years. The boys are putting in week in, week out, and we're gaining experience and picking it up from there.
"The first year we made semi-finals, last year we made the final. So we're looking to harness that experience and those lessons learned. We hopefully will take that moving forward to greater success."
De Matos and his team know just how tough a test Beedie's Port Kembla side will give them on Saturday, and that victory was not guaranteed.
"Port Kembla is always tough. Stuart Beedie has a wealth of experience," he said.
"They always fight and make it difficult. Credit to them, they're on a good run of form and it's going to be tough, but it always is whenever we play Port."
Rex Jackson Oval in Helensburgh will host a key fixture between Thistle and Olympic, whilst Tarrawanna will look to bounce back from a loss last round against South Coast United when they face Shellharbour.
Albion Park will also look to shake off a last round loss against Coniston when George Antoniou's team host Corrimal, whilst SCU and Wollongong United face-off in the Saturday evening fixture at Ian McLennan Park.
On Sunday, Bulli take on leaders Coniston at Ian McLennan Park, with Balls Paddock still out of action due to flooding.
