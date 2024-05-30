Illawarra Mercury
Police blitz popular Wollongong e-scooter routes: fines, warning doled out

By Newsroom
May 30 2024 - 3:09pm
Part of Wollongong's e-scooter fleet lined up and ready to roll - legally and safely, of course. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Part of Wollongong's e-scooter fleet lined up and ready to roll - legally and safely, of course. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Days after police addressed two Illawarra high schools about illegal e-scooters they blitzed high traffic locations and issued almost a dozen fines for illegal riding.

