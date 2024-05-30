Police blitz popular Wollongong e-scooter routes: fines, warning doled out

Days after police addressed two Illawarra high schools about illegal e-scooters they blitzed high traffic locations and issued almost a dozen fines for illegal riding.
Dubbed Operation Spark, officers targeted Wollongong's beachside Blue Mile as well as popular routes in Bulli and Woonona.
On top of 11 traffic infringement notices, police laid five traffic charges, gave five warnings, and another 17 youth warnings.
Officers laid five traffic charges and completed six random breath/drug tests which yielded one positive drug test.
Launched last month Operation Spark is a multi-agency program with Wollongong Traffic and Highway Patrol, along with Wollongong Police District and Youth Command, Wollongong City Council and scooter operator, Neuron, combining forces.
Days earlier police spoke to students from Bulli and Woonona high schools about e-bikes and e-scooter safety.
It is understood further education will be provided at schools' weekly wellbeing assemblies.
A police spokesman said Operation Spark was ongoing, and more education sessions and operations were planned for the future.
Wollongong is nine months into its 12-month e-scooter trial with Neuron.
The trial was brought about by Transport NSW and the state government, working in conjunction with Wollongong City Council.
The experiment is part of a broader study of e-scooters Transport for NSW began last year.
